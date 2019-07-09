Honor, the sub-brand of Chinese telecommunication giant Huawei, has launched a new smartphone in the form of Honor Play 8. The new smartphone joins the already available Play 8A and Play 8C in the company's portfolio. Like the other Play 8-series phones, the new Honor Play 8 is also a budget smartphone. It comes with features like a waterdrop-style notch, MediaTek A22 SoC, Android 9.0, a 5.71-inch HD+ screen, and a 3,020mAh battery. Additionally, the company has packed a 13-megapixel primary camera on the back and a 5-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

Honor Play 8 price

As per a post on Honor China's official Weibo account, the Honor Play 8 price has been set at CNY 599 (roughly Rs. 6,000) and it is now on sale via the company's Vmall store as well as other major e-retailers in China. It is being offered in two colours – Aurora Blue and Midnight Black. There is no word on the phone's international debut at this point, however, Honor has previously launched Honor Play phones outside China. So, it is likely that Honor Play 8 will also be released in at least some markets apart from Mainland China.

Honor Play 8 specifications

The dual-SIM Honor Play 8 runs on Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9.0 on top. The phone sports a 5.71-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) IPS screen with 294ppi. It is powered by quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, paired with 2GB of RAM and IMG GE8300 GPU. On the imaging front, the Honor Play 8 houses a single 13-megapixel primary shooter on the back with an f/1.8 aperture and an LED flash module. There is a 5-megapixel selfie shooter on the front as well with an f/2.2 aperture.

Other specifications of the Honor Play 8 include 3,020mAh battery, and 32GB of onboard storage with a microSD card slot (up to 512GB) Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, Micro-USB port, and 4G VoLTE support.