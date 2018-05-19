Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Honor Play 7 With 18:9 Display, 24-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched: Price, Specifications, Features

Honor Play 7 With 18:9 Display, 24-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched: Price, Specifications, Features

  hindi
, 19 May 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Honor Play 7 With 18:9 Display, 24-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched: Price, Specifications, Features

Highlights

  • Honor Play 7 is the latest budget smartphone from the brand
  • The smartphone has been listed officially in China
  • Price starts at CNY 599

Honor Play 7, the company's latest budget smartphone, has gone official in China. Key highlights of the phone include an 18:9 display, a 24-megapixel selfie camera, and a 3020mAh battery. Priced at CNY 599 (roughly Rs. 6,400) in the country, the Honor Play 7 is currently available for purchase in Black, Gold, and Blue colour variants via VMall. There is no update on Indian availability and pricing. The Honor 7A and Honor 7C are set to be unveiled in India next week, exclusively via Flipkart.

Honor Play 7 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor Play 7 runs Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. The handset sports a 5.45-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) IPS LCD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT6739 SoC, coupled with 2GB of RAM.

In the camera department, the Honor Play 7 bears a single 13-megapixel CMOS sensor with dual-tone LED flash, PDAF, autofocus, and 4x digital zoom. On the front, the smartphone gets a 24-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture, soft light LED flash, and beautymode for selfies and video calling. There is 16GB inbuilt storage in the handset, expandable up to 256GB (via microSD). It has a 3020mAh battery powering the internals from under the hood.

As for connectivity options, the Honor Play 7 gets 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n with hotspot, Bluetooth 4.2 with LE, GLONASS, GPS, micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. There is no fingerprint sensor or face recognition on the smartphone. Dimensions of the Honor Play 7 are 146.5x70.9x8.3mm and weight is 142 grams.

Honor Play 7 features

As for features, the Honor Play 7 comes with an eye protection mode that applies a blue light filter on the display. The phone also gets smart volume control capabilities, three-finger screenshot, and double tap to wake up screen.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Huawei Honor Play 7

Huawei Honor Play 7

Display5.45-inch
Processorquad-core
Front Camera24-megapixel
Resolution720x1440 pixels
RAM2GB
OSAndroid 8.1
Storage16GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel
Battery Capacity3020mAh
Further reading: Honor, Huawei
How Google, Facebook Will Adapt to Europe's New Privacy Law
Idea Rs. 92, Rs. 53 Prepaid Add-On Packs Offer Up to 3GB Data to Take on Airtel, Jio
Honor Play 7 With 18:9 Display, 24-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched: Price, Specifications, Features
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Pricee
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy A8+ Offered With Cashback to Take on OnePlus 6
  2. Nokia X6 vs Redmi Note 5 Pro vs ZenFone Max Pro M1
  3. Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 Price in India Slashed Again
  4. Nokia X6 Global Launch Hinted at, New Nokia X Series Models Rumoured
  5. Asus ZenFone 5 Scores 90 on DxOmark Camera Review, Equals Google Pixel
  6. BSNL Rs. 98 Recharge Offers 1.5GB Data Per Day and 26-Day Validity
  7. OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition Launched in India
  8. OnePlus 6 vs Honor 10: Price, Specifications, Features Compared
  9. Moto 1s With 5.7-Inch 18:9 Display, 4GB RAM Launched
  10. Honor Play 7 With 18:9 Display, 24-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.