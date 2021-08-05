Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Honor Play 5T Pro With 64 Megapixel Camera, 4,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Honor Play 5T Pro With 64-Megapixel Camera, 4,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Honor Play 5T Pro comes with 22.5W fast charging support.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 5 August 2021 16:49 IST
Honor Play 5T Pro With 64-Megapixel Camera, 4,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Honor Play 5T Pro is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC

Highlights
  • Honor Play 5T Pro features a 6.6-inch hole-punch display
  • Honor Play 5T Pro has a 16-megapixel selfie camera
  • Honor Play 5T Pro packs a 4,000mAh battery onboard

Honor Play 5T Pro was launched in China on Thursday, featuring a 64-megapixel main rear camera and offering 22.5W fast charging support. The smartphone packs a 4,000mAh battery and a 6.6-inch hole-punch display with a cutout placed in the top centre of the screen. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and the camera module at the back is rectangular-shaped placed in the top left corner. Honor Play 5T Pro is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC and comes with support for 4G connectivity.

Honor Play 5T Pro price, sale

The new Honor Play 5T Pro is priced in China at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. ) for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. It comes in Magic Night Black and Titanium Silver colour options. The phone is up for reservation on the HiHonor online site and will be up for sale from August 11.

Honor Play 5T Pro specifications

On the specifications front, the Honor Play 5T Pro runs on Android 10-based Magic UI 4.0 software. It features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) TFT LCD display with a hole-punch cut out in the top centre. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC paired with 8GB RAM. Internal storage is at 128GB.

There is a dual camera setup at the back of the Honor Play 5T Pro that includes a 64-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.9 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. Up front, the phone will have a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture.

Rear camera features touted by Honor on the Play 5T Pro include AI photography, high-pixel mode, time-lapse photography, night scene mode, portrait mode, panorama, HDR, filter, watermark, smiley face capture, voice control photography, continuous shooting, and more. Front camera features include portrait mode, time-lapse photography, filters, smiley face capture, self-portrait mirroring, voice control photography, timed photography, and gesture photography.

The Honor Play 5T Pro packs a 4,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support. It claims to charge up to 53 percent in just 30 minutes. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth v5.1, USB Type-C port, GPS, 4G LTE, and more. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and weighs about 179 grams. Sensors on board include ambient light sensor, compass, and gravity sensor.

The recently-concluded first season of Loki is our focus this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Honor Play 5T Pro

Honor Play 5T Pro

Display 6.60-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Honor Play 5T Pro, Honor Play 5T Pro Price, Honor Play 5T Pro Specifications, Honor
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Philips TWS Earbuds That Double as a Power Bank Launched in India
Honor Play 5T Pro With 64-Megapixel Camera, 4,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. The Best Hindi Movies on Netflix
  2. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Is Live: Best Offers
  3. OnePlus Nord 2 Review: Classic OnePlus
  4. Realme 8i, Realme 8s Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  5. HP Pavilion Aero 13 Laptop With AMD Ryzen Processors Launched in India
  6. Vivo Y53s Price in India Tipped Ahead of Its Official Launch
  7. Realme GT 5G, Realme GT Master Edition Launching in India on August 18
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z-Series Alleged India Prices Leak Ahead of Launch
  9. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Get Camera, System Fixes With New Update in India: Report
  10. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Allegedly Explodes Days After Purchase, Company Responds
#Latest Stories
  1. Nintendo Switch Sales Slump, 4.45 Million Units Sold Last Quarter
  2. Honor Play 5T Pro With 64-Megapixel Camera, 4,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Philips TWS Earbuds That Double as a Power Bank Launched in India
  4. Soundcore R100 TWS Earbuds With 10mm Graphene Drivers, 25 Hours Total Playtime Launched in India
  5. Elon Musk Confirms Walter Isaacson Is Writing His Second Biography
  6. PlayStation VR 2 to Offer OLED HDR Displays, 110-Degree Field of View: Report
  7. Facebook Settings on Mobile Devices Streamlined, Aimed to Ease Finding of What You Need
  8. Facebook Working on Tech to Project Eyes Onto VR Headset
  9. Asus ZenFone 7 Pro, ZenFone 7 Get ZenUI Update With Android 12-Inspired One-Handed Mode
  10. HP Pavilion Aero 13 Lightweight Laptop With AMD Ryzen Processors Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com