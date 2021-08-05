Honor Play 5T Pro was launched in China on Thursday, featuring a 64-megapixel main rear camera and offering 22.5W fast charging support. The smartphone packs a 4,000mAh battery and a 6.6-inch hole-punch display with a cutout placed in the top centre of the screen. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and the camera module at the back is rectangular-shaped placed in the top left corner. Honor Play 5T Pro is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC and comes with support for 4G connectivity.

Honor Play 5T Pro price, sale

The new Honor Play 5T Pro is priced in China at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. ) for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. It comes in Magic Night Black and Titanium Silver colour options. The phone is up for reservation on the HiHonor online site and will be up for sale from August 11.

Honor Play 5T Pro specifications

On the specifications front, the Honor Play 5T Pro runs on Android 10-based Magic UI 4.0 software. It features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) TFT LCD display with a hole-punch cut out in the top centre. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC paired with 8GB RAM. Internal storage is at 128GB.

There is a dual camera setup at the back of the Honor Play 5T Pro that includes a 64-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.9 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. Up front, the phone will have a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture.

Rear camera features touted by Honor on the Play 5T Pro include AI photography, high-pixel mode, time-lapse photography, night scene mode, portrait mode, panorama, HDR, filter, watermark, smiley face capture, voice control photography, continuous shooting, and more. Front camera features include portrait mode, time-lapse photography, filters, smiley face capture, self-portrait mirroring, voice control photography, timed photography, and gesture photography.

The Honor Play 5T Pro packs a 4,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support. It claims to charge up to 53 percent in just 30 minutes. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth v5.1, USB Type-C port, GPS, 4G LTE, and more. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and weighs about 179 grams. Sensors on board include ambient light sensor, compass, and gravity sensor.

