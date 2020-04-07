Technology News
Honor Play 4T Specifications Tipped Ahead of April 9 Launch

Honor Play 4T is expected to come with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 7 April 2020 15:06 IST
Honor Play 4T Specifications Tipped Ahead of April 9 Launch

Photo Credit: JD.com

Honor Play 4T is expected to come with dual rear cameras

Highlights
  • Honor Play 4T may come with a 6.4-inch display
  • It is expected to be powered by the Kirin 710A chipset
  • Honor Play 4T is all set to be launched next week

Honor Play 4T is going to be a new addition to the Honor's Play series of smartphones and now, ahead of its official launch on April 9, some key specifications of the phone have leaked online. According to a leak, the Honor Play 4T will be powered by the Kirin 710A SoC and pack a 6.4-inch display. It will have dual rear cameras and a hole-punch design for the selfie shooter. The Honor Play 4T will be accompanied by a Pro variant as well, called the Honor Play 4T Pro.

According to a report by 91Mobiles in collaboration with known tipster Ishan Agarwal, the Honor Play 4T will come in two variants - 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB.

Honor Play 4T specifications (expected)

The report suggests that the Honor Play 4T will run Android 10 with Magic UI 3.1 on top. It is expected to have a 6.4-inch IPS display with HD+ resolution. The phone is also expected to be powered by the mid-range Kirin 710A SoC and have up to 6GB of RAM.

The Honor Play 4T is expected to come with dual rear cameras and 91Mobiles suggests that the setup will include 48-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. On the front, the phone will come with an 8-megapixel shooter, housed in a hole-punch design in the top left corner of the screen. There will be a rear mounted fingerprint sensor as well.

The dual cameras on the back, the notched selfie shooter, and the fingerprint sensor were spotted in a listing on Chinese e-retailer JD.com as well.

As per the new leak, the phone will have up to 128GB of onboard storage that will be expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). Additionally, The Honor Play 4T will feature Bluetooth v5.0, along with other connectivity options which haven't been specified yet. The phone may come with 4,000mAh battery with no information on fast charging speed. It will measure 159.81x76.13x8.13mm and weigh 176 grams, as stated in the leak.

Talking about the Honor Play 4T Pro, previous reports and a teaser by the company have suggested some of the key specifications of the phone.

Honor Play 4T

Honor Play 4T

Display 6.40-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 10
Further reading: honor, Honor Play 4T, Honor Play 4T price, Honor Play 4T specifications, Honor Play 4T Pro
Vineet Washington Vineet likes to be surrounded by tech. He writes tech news for Gadgets 360 and in his free time plays video games, watches anime, and plays guitar. More
