Honor Play 4T Pro, Honor Play 4T With 4,000mAh Battery, 128GB Inbuilt Storage Launched: Price, Specifications

Honor Play 4T Pro price starts at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 16,200), while Honor Play 4T is priced at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 12,900).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 10 April 2020 11:21 IST
Honor Play 4T Pro, Honor Play 4T With 4,000mAh Battery, 128GB Inbuilt Storage Launched: Price, Specifications

Honor Play 4T Pro comes with a waterdrop-style display notch

Highlights
  • Honor Play 4T Pro comes in 6GB and 8GB RAM options
  • Honor Play 4T has a hole-punch display design
  • Honor Play 4T Pro is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 810 SoC

Honor Play 4T Pro and Honor Play 4T have been launched as the latest smartphone models by the Huawei sub-brand Honor. While the Honor Play 4T Pro comes with a waterdrop-style notch, the Honor Play 4T has a hole-punch display. The Honor Play 4T Pro also includes a triple rear camera setup, which is unlike the Honor Play 4T that houses dual rear cameras. Both Honor phones have artificial intelligence (AI) backed camera features. There is also a gradient back on the back of the new Honor Play 4T models that come along with a curved design.

Honor Play 4T Pro, Honor Play 4T price, availability details

The Honor Play 4T Pro price is set at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 16,200) for the base 6GB + 128GB storage variant, while its 8GB + 128GB storage model is priced at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 18,400). The phone comes in Blue, Emerald, and Black colour options. Moreover, it is available through VMall starting today.

In contrast, the Honor Play 4T price is set at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 12,900) for the lone 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The smartphone has Black and Emerald colour options and is scheduled to be available for pre-orders on April 14, while its sale is taking place on April 21.

Details about the global availability and pricing of the Honor Play 4T Pro and Honor Play 4T are yet to be revealed.

Honor Play 4T Pro specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor Play 4T Pro runs Android 9 Pie along with Magic UI 2.1 on top. The phone features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass protection. Under the hood, there is an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 810 SoC, coupled with ARM Mali-G52 MP6 GPU and up to 8GB RAM. The phone has the triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/1.8 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor along with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor that has an f/2.4 lens on top. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.0 lens.

Honor has provided 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Honor Play 4T Pro packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 22.5W fast charging. Besides, it measures 157.4x73.2x7.75mm and weighs 165 grams.

Honor Play 4T specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor Play 4T runs Android 10 along with Magic UI 3.1 on top. The phone has a 6.39-inch HD+ (720x1,560 pixels) display that has 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved protection. There is an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 710A SoC, paired with ARM Mali-G51 GPU and 6GB RAM. For photos and videos, the smartphone has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor — along with an LED flash. There is also an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

honor play 4t image Honor Play 4T

Honor Play 4T runs Android 10 out-of-the-box

 

Honor has given 128GB of internal storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and Micro-USB. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, magnetometer, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Honor Play 4T packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging. Lastly, the phone measures 159.81×76.13×8.13mm and weighs 176 grams.

Comments

