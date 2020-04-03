Honor Play 4T and Honor Play 4T Pro are set to be launched by Huawei's sub-brand Honor on April 9. Now, ahead of next week's launch, both upcoming Honor phones have been found listed for pre-bookings on two Chinese retailers. The listings include the images of the Honor Play 4T and Honor Play 4T Pro that hint at the colour options of the two phones and reveal their design. Earlier, Honor Play 4T was allegedly spotted on Chinese regulator TENAA's website that has indicated the phone's specifications.

The Honor Play 4T and Honor Play 4T Pro have been listed on Chinese websites JD.com and Suning.com. While both Honor Play 4T and Honor Play 4T Pro were listed on JD.com, suning.com only lists the Honor Play 4T Pro.

The Suning.com listing shows the Honor Play 4T Pro in three colours - black, green, and a close to light blue shade. Only the green colour is seen for the Honor Play 4T on JD.com.

The listings on both e-retailers further indicate that while the Honor Play 4T Pro might have an in-display fingerprint sensor, the Honor Play 4T will come with a fingerprint sensor on the back.

The listings also suggest that both the Honor Play 4T smartphones might come with a triple camera setup on the back. Apart from that, the Honor Play 4T Pro will have a waterdrop-style notch, whereas the Honor Play 4T will come with a hole-punch camera, as per images present on the listing.

As per the recently spotted TENAA listing for Honor Play 4T, the phone will come with a 6.3-inch (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED panel. It will be powered by an octa-core processor and come with two RAM options - 6GB and 8GB. Further, the triple camera on the Honor Play 4T will consist of a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel secondary camera, and a 2-megapixel shooter. Honor Play 4T will also include a 3,900mAh battery.

There is not much known about the Honor Play 4T Pro as of now.