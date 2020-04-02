Honor Play 4T will be unveiled on April 9 while the Honor 30 and Honor 30 Pro will be unveiled on April 15, the Huawei sub-brand has revealed. Both the announcements were made on Chinese micro-blogging website Weibo. The Honor Play 4T has also reportedly been spotted on Chinese regulator TENAA's website. The listing tips that the phone will feature triple rear cameras, 3,900mAh battery, and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

Honor announced the Honor Play 4T launch date on Weibo in a teaser poster that states the phone will be unveiled on April 9. Additionally, as mentioned earlier, the phone has also surfaced on TENAA that has tipped that Honor Play 4T will come with the model number AQM-AL10.

Similarly, Honor 30 and Honor 30 Pro launch date has been revealed via a teaser poster on Weibo. The two phones will be announced on April 15.

Honor Play 4T specifications (expected)

The TENAA listing tips Honor Play 4T will run Android 9. It will have a 6.3-inch (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED panel with a notch for the selfie camera. The phone will be powered by an octa-core SoC, paired with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB onboard storage that will be expandable (up to 256GB).

Additionally, three cameras are mentioned to be present on the back and are also seen the photo shared by TENAA. The camera setup is said to include a 48-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel camera, and a 2-megapixel shooter. There is a single 16-megapixel selfie shooter on the front as well. 3,900mAh battery and connectivity options include Wi-Fi, LTE, Bluetooth, and GPS have also been listed for Honor Play 4T. The Honor Play 4T is expected to be 157.4x73.2x7.75mm in size and weigh 163 grams. Further, the phone is believed to be coming in Black and Green colour options.

Honor 30, Honor 30 Pro

Coming to Honor 30 and Honor 30 Pro, the phone in the teaser poster seems to be the purple variant that is one of the four colour options previously reported for the former. The previous report had also suggested that there will be four colours namely, Blue, Pink, Purple, and Silver.

It can be assumed that both Honor Play 4T and Honor 30 product launches will be done through online only events, given the current global scenario under the coronavirus pandemic.