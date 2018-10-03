NDTV Gadgets360.com

Honor Play 4GB RAM Variant Now Available in Open Sale via Amazon India

, 03 October 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Honor Play 4GB RAM Variant Now Available in Open Sale via Amazon India

Honor Play price in India starts at Rs. 19,999 for the 4GB RAM variant

Highlights

  • Honor Play was launched in India in August
  • The 6GB RAM variant is already available in open sale
  • The phone is sold in three colour options

Huawei sub-brand Honor on Wednesday announced the open sale for the Honor Play’s 4GB RAM variant on Amazon India. This marks the open availability of both variants of the Honor smartphone; the 6GB RAM model went on open sale last month. The phone was first unveiled in India back in August this year. Ever since launch, the Honor Play has received a software update that brought features such as “4D Smart Shock” and customised vibrations to enhance the mobile gaming experience and aid the GPU Turbo technology on the Honor Play that is supposed to be a gaming-focused smartphone, as marketed in the Chinese market.

Honor Play price in India, availability

Honor Play price in India remains unchanged for both the variants. The base variant with 4GB RAM/ 64GB onboard storage is available for Rs. 19,999, while the 6GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage model retails for Rs. 23,999. Both models are available in India via Amazon.in and the company’s own HiHonor online store. The phone is sold in Midnight Black, Navy Blue, and the recently launched Ultraviolet colour options.

Honor Play specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor Play runs EMUI 8.2 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo, and sports a a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display panel with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC, coupled with 4GB/ 6GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage. In terms of optics, the phone gets a vertically aligned dual rear camera setup with a primary 16-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor.

On the front, the Honor Play sports a 16-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac with hotspot, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Backing the smartphone is a 3,750mAh battery under the hood.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Honor Play

Honor Play

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great value for money
  • Elegant design
  • Excellent display
  • Good performance
  • Bad
  • Average cameras
  • Not very easy to hold and use
Read detailed Huawei Honor Play review
Display6.30-inch
Processor2.36GHz octa-core
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 8.1
Storage64GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity3750mAh
Further reading: Honor Play, Honor Play Price in India, Honor Play Specifications, Honor, Huawei
Samsung Q3 Profit Seen at Record, but Peaking, as Chips Shine
Facebook Adds New Tools to Stem Online Bullying
Honor Play 4GB RAM Variant Now Available in Open Sale via Amazon India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 6T Compared With OnePlus 6 in New Teaser
  2. Motorola One Power Review
  3. Honor 8X India Launch Set for October 16, Global Variant Goes Official
  4. Airtel Rs. 181 Recharge Pack Offers 3GB Data per Day, Unlimited Calls
  5. How to Make Sure You're Getting the Best Deals During Festive Season Sales
  6. Everything You Can Expect From Flipkart's Big Billion Days 2018 Sale
  7. Nokia 7.1 Plus Expected to Launch in India on October 11
  8. Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Now Getting New MIUI Update With Improved Portrait Mode
  9. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2018: Everything You Can Expect
  10. Airtel Launches 6 Combo Recharge Packs With Up to 84 Days Validity
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.