Honor Play’s 4GB RAM Variant Gets a New Ultraviolet Colour in India

Huawei sub-brand Honor on Monday announced the launch of the latest Ultraviolet colour variant of the Honor Play in the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage configuration. This variant will go on sale exclusively via Amazon.in at a price of Rs. 19,999 from Wednesday, October 3, and will be available alongside the Midnight Black and Navy Blue colour variants on the e-tailer’s website. To recall, the Honor Play was launched in India in early August in two variants - 4GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage and 6GB RAM/ 64GB onboard storage.

Honor Play price in India, availability

Honor Play price in India is set at Rs. 19,999 for the base 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant, available in Midnight Black, Navy Blue, and the new Ultraviolet colour options. The 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 23,999 in India and went on open sale on Amazon India last month.

Honor Play specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor Play runs EMUI 8.2 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo, and sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a display notch up top. The phone is powered by last year’s flagship HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC, paired with 4GB/ 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

In terms of optics, the Honor Play sports a dual rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary sensor (f/2.2 aperture) and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor (f/2.4 aperture). The phone gets a single 16-megapixel on the front, with f/2.0 aperture, for selfies and video calling. There is a 3,750mAh battery under the hood.