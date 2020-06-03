Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Honor Play 4, Honor Play 4 Pro With Hole Punch Display, 5G Support Launched: Price, Specifications

Honor Play 4, Honor Play 4 Pro With Hole-Punch Display, 5G Support Launched: Price, Specifications

The special edition Honor Play 4 Pro that comes with an infrared sensor to measure body temperature is priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly ₹ 31,800).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 3 June 2020 18:21 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Honor Play 4, Honor Play 4 Pro With Hole-Punch Display, 5G Support Launched: Price, Specifications

Honor Play 4 Pro comes with a dual selfie camera setup

Highlights
  • Honor Play 4 and Honor Play 4 Pro come with 128GB of storage
  • The built-in IR sensor is claimed to offer 0.1-degree Celsius accuracy
  • Honor Play 4 and Honor Play 4 Pro are currently limited to China

Honor Play 4 and Honor Play 4 Pro have been launched as the latest smartphones by the Huawei sub-brand Honor. The new smartphones come with a hole-punch display design and offer 5G connectivity. Honor has also provided fast charging support on both Honor Play 4 models. Further, the Honor Play 4 Pro in the new series comes in an additional variant that has a dedicated infrared (IR) sensor at the back to measure body temperature. The feature is quite useful in current times as a sudden rise in body temperature is believed as an early symptom of COVID-19.

Honor Play 4, Honor Play 4 Pro price and availability details

The Honor Play 4 price is set at CNY 1,799 (roughly ₹ 19,100) for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant, while its 8GB + 128GB storage option carries a price tag of CNY 1,999 (roughly ₹ 21,200). The phone comes in Magical Night Black, Phantom Blue, and Iceland Illusion colour options and will go on sale in China starting June 12. The Honor Play 4 Pro price, on the other hand, is set at CNY 2,899 (roughly ₹ 30,800) for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant.

The Honor Play 4 Pro also has the variant with the IR sensor that has the same 8GB + 128GB storage configuration but at a price tag of CNY 2,999 (roughly ₹ 31,800). Furthermore, the phone will be available for purchase in China starting June 9 with Magical Night Black, Mecha Blue, and Iceland Illusion colour options.

Details about the global launch of both the Honor Play 4 and Honor Play 4 Pro are yet to be revealed.

Honor Play 4 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor Play 4 runs Android 10 with Magic UI 3.1 on top and features a 6.81-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) TFT display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 386ppi pixel density. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800 SoC, coupled with Mali G57 MC4 GPU and up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. There is a quad rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.89 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 wide-angle lens, and two 2-megapixel sensors with f/2.4 lenses. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel single camera sensor at the front, along with an f/2.0 lens.

honor play 4 image Honor Play 4

Honor Play 4 comes with a quad rear camera setup

 

Honor has provided 128GB of onboard storage on the Honor Play 4 that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. The phone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Honor Play 4 packs a 4,300mAh battery that supports 22.5W fast charging.

Honor Play 4 Pro specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor Play 4 Pro runs Android 10 with Magic UI 3.1 on top and has a 6.57-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) TFT display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 990 SoC, paired with Mali-G76 GPU and 8GB of RAM. There is a dual rear camera setup that has a 40-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies, the handset comes with a dual selfie camera setup at the front that includes a 32-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 lens.

In addition to the regular camera sensors, there is the special edition Honor Play 4 Pro that comes with the additional IR sensor. It is touted to have an accuracy of 0.1-degree Celsius.

The Honor Play 4 Pro has 128GB of onboard storage that doesn't support expansion via a microSD card. Connectivity options on the phone include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. There are sensors including an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor. Besides, Honor has provided a 4,200mAh battery that supports up to 40W fast charging through the bundled charger.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro Max the best affordable camera phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Honor Play 4

Honor Play 4

Display 6.81-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 800
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Honor Play 4 Pro

Honor Play 4 Pro

Display 6.57-inch
Processor HiSilicon Kirin 990
Front Camera 32-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 40-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4200mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Honor Play 4 price, Honor Play 4 specifications, Honor Play 4, Honor Play 4 Pro price, Honor Play 4 Pro specifications, Honor Play 4 Pro, Honor
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Android 11: The Beta Launch Show Delayed Amid Protests in the US
COVID-19 Tech Job Losses Over 10,000 Now, Show No Sign of Slowing

Related Stories

Honor Play 4, Honor Play 4 Pro With Hole-Punch Display, 5G Support Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Removes Viral Indian App That Deleted Chinese Ones: 10 Points
  2. Samsung Galaxy M11, Galaxy M01 Debut in India: All Details
  3. This Website Gives You a Look at the Path of Cyclone Nisarga
  4. Remove China Apps Pulled From Google Play
  5. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
  6. A Photo Is Crashing Many Android Phones, This Could Be Why
  7. Amazfit Bip S Smartwatch With Up to 40 Days Battery Life Debuts in India
  8. Remove China Apps Becomes Top Free App on Google Play in India
  9. Mi Notebook Teased, With Slim Bezels, High Screen-to-Body-Ratio
  10. Poco Teases Launch of New Device in India 'Soon'
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor Play 4, Honor Play 4 Pro With Hole-Punch Display, 5G Support Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. MTNL Launches New ₹ 251 Prepaid Plan With 1GB Daily Data, Unlimited Calls for 28 Days
  3. Samsung to Launch BTS Edition of Galaxy S20+, Galaxy Buds+ Next Month: Reports
  4. HP Omen 15 (2020), Pavilion Gaming 16 Laptops With Up to 10th-Gen Intel Core Processors Launched
  5. Vivo Y50, Vivo Y30 Price in India Leaked, Tipped to Launch Next Week
  6. Star Chef 2 Released for Android, iOS Devices Globally
  7. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Next Sale on June 10 via Amazon, Mi.com at 12 Noon: Price in India, Specifications
  8. Poco Teases Launch of New Device in India 'Soon'
  9. Mitron App Pulled From the Google Play Store for Violating Spam and Repetitive Content Policies
  10. Oppo Find X2 Series India Launch Set for June 17, Company Reveals
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com