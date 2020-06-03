Honor Play 4 and Honor Play 4 Pro have been launched as the latest smartphones by the Huawei sub-brand Honor. The new smartphones come with a hole-punch display design and offer 5G connectivity. Honor has also provided fast charging support on both Honor Play 4 models. Further, the Honor Play 4 Pro in the new series comes in an additional variant that has a dedicated infrared (IR) sensor at the back to measure body temperature. The feature is quite useful in current times as a sudden rise in body temperature is believed as an early symptom of COVID-19.

Honor Play 4, Honor Play 4 Pro price and availability details

The Honor Play 4 price is set at CNY 1,799 (roughly ₹ 19,100) for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant, while its 8GB + 128GB storage option carries a price tag of CNY 1,999 (roughly ₹ 21,200). The phone comes in Magical Night Black, Phantom Blue, and Iceland Illusion colour options and will go on sale in China starting June 12. The Honor Play 4 Pro price, on the other hand, is set at CNY 2,899 (roughly ₹ 30,800) for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant.

The Honor Play 4 Pro also has the variant with the IR sensor that has the same 8GB + 128GB storage configuration but at a price tag of CNY 2,999 (roughly ₹ 31,800). Furthermore, the phone will be available for purchase in China starting June 9 with Magical Night Black, Mecha Blue, and Iceland Illusion colour options.

Details about the global launch of both the Honor Play 4 and Honor Play 4 Pro are yet to be revealed.

Honor Play 4 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor Play 4 runs Android 10 with Magic UI 3.1 on top and features a 6.81-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) TFT display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 386ppi pixel density. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800 SoC, coupled with Mali G57 MC4 GPU and up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. There is a quad rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.89 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 wide-angle lens, and two 2-megapixel sensors with f/2.4 lenses. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel single camera sensor at the front, along with an f/2.0 lens.

Honor Play 4 comes with a quad rear camera setup

Honor has provided 128GB of onboard storage on the Honor Play 4 that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. The phone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Honor Play 4 packs a 4,300mAh battery that supports 22.5W fast charging.

Honor Play 4 Pro specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor Play 4 Pro runs Android 10 with Magic UI 3.1 on top and has a 6.57-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) TFT display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 990 SoC, paired with Mali-G76 GPU and 8GB of RAM. There is a dual rear camera setup that has a 40-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies, the handset comes with a dual selfie camera setup at the front that includes a 32-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 lens.

In addition to the regular camera sensors, there is the special edition Honor Play 4 Pro that comes with the additional IR sensor. It is touted to have an accuracy of 0.1-degree Celsius.

The Honor Play 4 Pro has 128GB of onboard storage that doesn't support expansion via a microSD card. Connectivity options on the phone include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. There are sensors including an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor. Besides, Honor has provided a 4,200mAh battery that supports up to 40W fast charging through the bundled charger.

