Technology News
loading

Honor Play 4 Will Come With Infrared Camera to Measure Body Temperature, Company Claims

Honor Play 4 and Honor Play 4 Pro, both the phones are also teased to support 5G connectivity.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 3 June 2020 12:29 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Honor Play 4 Will Come With Infrared Camera to Measure Body Temperature, Company Claims

Photo Credit: Weibo

Honor Play 4 is teased to come with dual front cameras

Highlights
  • Sudden rise in body temperature can be an early sign of COVID-19
  • Honor Play 4 series will be launched today in China
  • Honor Play 4 Pro will likely pack Kirin 990 SoC

Honor Play 4 series will be capable of measuring body temperature, the company has teased hours before the phone's launch today. The development is considered crucial in the current scenario as one of the early symptoms of COVID-19 is the sudden rise in body temperature. Honor has stated the temperature will be measured by the phone's infrared camera present on the back panel. Similarly, the company has teased some of the features of one of the Honor Play 4 models in a post on Weibo.

The body temperature measurement feature will work when the infrared camera on the Honor Play 4 phone is placed on someone's forehead. The feature also works when the camera is placed on someone's hands, however, its full functionality is not yet clear. The body temperature will then be displayed through an app. This is demonstrated by the company in a video posted on Weibo. However, more information about its functionality will be known today during the launch event at 3pm China time (12:30pm IST).

The move is significant as several countries are finding ways to efficiently detect signs of COVID-19. Similarly, several tech companies are also joining the battle against the coronavirus pandemic by leveraging their technology. Recently in India, fitness wearable maker Goqii unveiled the Goqii Vital 3.0 smart band that features a body temperature sensor to measure body temperature in real time. As mentioned, the sudden rise in body temperature is considered to be an early symptom of COVID-19.

Coming back to Honor Play 4, the company in a separate post has announced that one of the phone models (most likely Honor Play 4 Pro) will pack Kirin 990 SoC and feature 40W superfast charging. Honor Play 4 series is also teased to come with dual front cameras and will reportedly feature quad rear cameras. Honor Play 4 and Honor Play 4 Pro both are also teased to support 5G connectivity. The pricing of the phones is unclear.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Honor Play 4, Honor Play 4 Pro, Honor Play 4 specifications, Honor Play 4 Pro specifications, Honor, Huawei, COVID 19, Coronavirus, Body temperature sensor, Infrared Camera
Abhik Sengupta Abhik Sengupta writes about smartphones and tablets for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Abhik is working as a sub-editor for Gadgets 360 and has also frequently written about mobile apps and data privacy. Abhik is available on Twitter at @abhiksengupta and can be reached out on abhiks@ndtv.com. More
iOS 14 Will Support All iPhone Models That Run iOS 13, Including iPhone 6s Series: Report
Facebook, Saregama Sign Global Deal to Add Its Music to Stories, Posts, and Profiles

Related Stories

Honor Play 4 Will Come With Infrared Camera to Measure Body Temperature, Company Claims
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Remove China Apps Pulled From Google Play
  2. This Website Gives You a Look at the Path of Cyclone Nisarga
  3. Samsung Galaxy M11, Galaxy M01 Debut in India: All Details
  4. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
  5. Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8, Redmi 8A Dual Price in India Hiked Once Again
  6. Remove China Apps Becomes Top Free App on Google Play in India
  7. Vodafone Idea Rs. 251 Prepaid Plan Now Available in 10 More Circles
  8. Amazfit Bip S Smartwatch With Up to 40 Days Battery Life Debuts in India
  9. Asus TUF Laptops and ROG Desktops Announced Starting at Rs. 60,990
  10. Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro, Vivo X50 Pro+ With Quad Rear Cameras Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Removes Viral Indian App That Deleted Chinese Ones: Top 10
  2. Facebook, Saregama Sign Global Deal to Add Its Music to Stories, Posts, and Profiles
  3. Honor Play 4 Will Come With Infrared Camera to Measure Body Temperature, Company Claims
  4. iOS 14 Will Support All iPhone Models That Run iOS 13, Including iPhone 6s Series: Report
  5. Facebook Takes Down White Nationalist and Fake Antifa Accounts
  6. Samsung Galaxy M11 vs Samsung Galaxy M01: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  7. Twitter Names Ex Google CFO Pichette as Chair, Kordestani to Stay On
  8. Google’s New Android TV Dongle Revealed in New Report
  9. Zoom Booms as Pandemic Drives Millions to Its Video Service
  10. Vodafone Idea Rs. 251 Prepaid Plan Availability Now Expanded to 10 More Circles
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com