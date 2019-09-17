Earlier this month, the Honor Play 3 was launched in China, and now the Honor Play 3e has been made official. The new variant is a budget offering with a waterdrop-style notch, a single rear camera setup, and comes in three colour options. Key specifications of the Honor Play 3e include a single 13-megapixel rear camera, a 3,020mAh battery, a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, and more. The smartphone has been launched in China in two RAM + Storage options as well.

Honor Play 3e is price in India

Honor Play 3e is priced in India a CNY 699 (roughly Rs. 7,000) for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage model, and CNY 899 (roughly Rs. 9,000) for the 3GB RAM + 64GB storage model. As mentioned, it comes in three colour options – Black, Gold and Blue. The phone will be available for purchase via VMall and other Chinese e-commerce platforms.

Honor Play 3e specifications

As for specifications, the Honor Play 3e runs on Android Pie-based EMUI 9.1. The dual-SIM phone sports a 5.71-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display with waterdrop-style notch and 294ppi pixel density. The bottom of the display has a small chin that houses the Honor logo. The phone is powered by the 2GHz MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core SoC paired with 2GB and 3GB RAM options. The phone has 32GB and 64GB storage options, with the option to expand further using a dedicated microSD card (512GB).

As for optics, the Honor Play 3e has a single 13-megapixel rear sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a front 5-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture. The phone packs a 3,020mAh battery, and connectivity options include Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, USB OTG, GPS + GLONASS, and more. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor.