Honor Play 30 Plus 5G smartphone was launched in China on Thursday as the latest entry-level 5G offering from the brand. The new smartphone comes with MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor and offers 128GB of onboard storage. Honor Play 30 Plus 5G handset carries a 90Hz refresh rate display and a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 13-megapixel main sensor. The new Honor phone comes in four different colour options as well. Honor Play 30 Plus 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery.

Honor Play 30 Plus 5G price, availability

Honor Play 30 Plus 5G's price starts at CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 13,100) for the base 4GB + 128GB storage option. The phone also has 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB storage models which are priced at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 15,500) and CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,900), respectively.

Honor Play 30 Plus 5G has a Magic Night Black shade in addition to the Charm Sea Blue, Dawn Gold, and Titanium Empty Silver colours (translated). The latest Honor handset is up for pre-orders starting today, December 16. It will go on sale starting December 31.

Honor Play 30 Plus 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor Play 30 Plus 5G runs on Android 11-based Magic UI 5.0. The new Honor phone sports a 6.74-inch TFT LCD display with 1,600x720 pixels resolution, 20:9 screen aspect ratio, and 90Hz refresh rate. The screen is TUV Rheinland-certified for low blue light as well.

Honor Play 30 Plus 5G is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The storage can be expanded via a microSD card, but the handset does not have a dedicated slot for it.

For optics, Honor Play 30 Plus 5G features a dual rear camera setup, headlined by a 13-megapixel main sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, Honor has provided a 5-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture.

Honor Play 30 Plus 5G's rear camera supports portrait mode and other features including skin beautification, panorama, HDR, voice control photography, timed photography, and AI photography.

Connectivity options on Honor Play 30 Plus 5G include Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, AGPS, OTG, USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack, and Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac. Sensors on board include ambient light sensor, gravity sensor, compass, and proximity sensor. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery which supports 22.5W fast charging.

