Honor President George Zhao earlier this week confirmed that the company's premium phablet Honor Note series would be getting a refresh with the upcoming Honor Note 10. Recent developments now suggest that the Note 10 has been spotted on Honor China's official website with most of the hardware specifications and design elements revealed. The smartphone appears to have a fullscreen panel in the front, and a dual camera setup plus a fingerprint sensor on the back. Details around the launch and expected pricing haven't yet come out in the open, but we can expect that to happen soon, now that the phone has been confirmed.

Chinese blog CNMO claims to have gotten hold of screenshots of a listing of the Honor Note 10 that seems to have "accidentally" gone live on Honor.cn. According to the screenshots obtained, this upcoming handset from Honor will be powered by the trusted flagship HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There might be more variants with varying RAM and storage capacity.

The Honor Note 10 is listed to sport a 6.9-inch QHD+ (2K) AMOLED display (sans display notch) with an unknown resolution and aspect ratio. Apart from that, the screenshots suggest the smartphone will arrive with a 16-megapixel dual rear camera setup powered by AI capabilities, a massive 6000mAh battery with "super fast" charging support, and the company's latest GPU Turbo technology. The leaked renders also reveal what is possibly a dual selfie camera setup on the handset.

Just recently, the Huawei-owned smartphone manufacturer updated its flagship smartphone to offer more RAM and improved software features in the form of the Honor 10 GT. This variant has 8GB of RAM, GPU Turbo tech, and tripod-free Night Mode out-of-the-box; the only differences compared to the previously launched Honor 10.