Honor Note 10 has now allegedly surfaced on Geekbench. The Geekbench listing suggests that the handset could come with a HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC - the same chipset that is already powering the Honor 10 and Huawei P20 Pro. The new development comes just after Huawei brand Honor released the official Honor Note 10 teaser. The official teaser confirmed that the Chinese brand is set to skip the Honor Note 9 moniker and launch the Note 10 as its next high-end model. However, the launch date of the next Honor smartphone is still a mystery.

As per the Geekbench listing, the alleged Honor Note 10 that is seen carry codename Huawei RVL-AL09 is powered by an octa-core Kirin 970 SoC that is clocked at 1.84GHz, coupled with 6GB of RAM. The hardware is running Android 8.1.0 Oreo. If we believe the online listing, the handset has received a 1,901 single-core score and 6,818 multi-core score.

The listing notably shows July 9 as the upload date. This suggests that the Honor Note 10 could come sometime in the coming days. Honor President George Zhao in a Weibo last month confirmed that the Honor Note 10 is coming soon after two years in development.

Neither Honor nor the latest Geekbench listing has revealed any more of the specifications of the Honor Note 10. However, some initial rumours claimed that the handset will feature a 6.9-inch QHD+ display and sport a dual rear camera setup with a bunch of AI features, similar to the Honor 10. We can also safely expect the presence of GPU Turbo, the proprietary technology that is touted to enhance graphics processing efficiency by as much as 60 percent. It debuted on the Honor 10 GT earlier this month and is planned to enable support for augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) in the future to expand its applications to sectors such as virtual teaching, online shopping, and telemedicine.