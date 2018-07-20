NDTV Gadgets360.com

Honor Note 10 Launch Set for July 31 in China, Global Launch Expected on August 30

 
, 20 July 2018
Photo Credit: Weibo/ George Zhao

Highlights

  • The smartphone has been two years in the making
  • It will arrive with AI-based features
  • Pricing and availability are not known yet

Honor Note 10, after days of teasers and hints, is officially set to launch in China on July 31. The Huawei-owned brand has given its official word on the launch event that will witness the launch of its premium phablet, the Note 10. Earlier this week, the first alleged live image of the smartphone was outed in a report. Claimed to arrive after two years in development, the Honor Note 10 is the successor to the Honor Note 8 launched in 2016. Additionally, the smartphone might launch globally on August 30, courtesy invites for a pre-IFA 2018 event that have been sent out by Honor. The Honor Note 10 is expected to arrive with certain AI-based features, on the lines of the Honor 10.

The Chinese phone maker on Friday took to Weibo to announce the launch date for its next smartphone in China. The post reveals that an "AI big screen flagship" is coming in the next 10 days. The Honor Note 10 will be launched on the 31st of this month at an event in Beijing. Pricing and availability details are not known yet, but will most likely be clearer at launch. Apart from that, a report by GSMArena suggests that Honor will be hosting a global event on August 30, just ahead of IFA 2018. While the invite does not explicitly specify which device will arrive at the event, the Honor Note 10 flagship phablet is expected to make an appearance considering it's a high profile event.

honor note 10 weibo inline Honor Note 10

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Honor

 

Honor Note 10 rumoured specifications

The Honor Note 10 is expected to sport a 6.9-inch display and bear a battery capacity no less than 6,000mAh. At its core, the smartphone is rumoured to get the trusted HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC clocked at 1.84GHz, 6GB of RAM, and Android 8.1 Oreo. It will most likely get a dual rear camera setup with a 24-megapixel primary sensor and a 16-megapixel sensor, with AI-based features as mentioned in the launch date teaser too.

Comments

Further reading: IFA 2018, Honor, Huawei
