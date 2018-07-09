NDTV Gadgets360.com

Honor Note 10 Gets Its First Official Launch Teaser

 
, 09 July 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Honor Note 10 Gets Its First Official Launch Teaser

Photo Credit: Weibo/ George Zhao

Highlights

  • Honor Note 10 has been confirmed to launch soon
  • The company plans to skip the Honor Note 9 moniker
  • Launch and pricing details aren't out yet

Honor Note 10 is Huawei-owned brand Honor's next big smartphone project that is set to launch soon after more than two years in development. Recent developments now confirm that Honor is indeed skipping the Honor Note 9 moniker and is expected to launch the Note 10 in the days to come. The premium phablet is expected to arrive with new technologies, including GPU Turbo, the company's recently launched feature that helps boost graphics performance in smartphones. A dual rear camera setup and AI features are also expected.

In an official teaser on Honor's Weibo account on Monday, the Chinese phone maker stated that the Honor Note 9 would be skipped in favour of the upcoming Note 10. This comes just days after Honor President George Zhao had announced the smartphone's impending launch. The last phone to make an appearance in the Honor Note series was the Note 8 that was launched in 2016.

honor note 10 weibo inline Honor Note 10

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Honor

 

In terms of specifications, the Honor Note 10 is expected to get the trusted HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC at its core, coupled with 6GB/ 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. The flagship phablet might also sport a massive 6.9-inch QHD+ display. Other features expected on the Honor Note 10 include GPU Turbo, a dual rear camera setup with certain AI capabilities, a fingerprint sensor, Face Unlock capabilities, and, possibly, an in-display fingerprint sensor as well. We can expect the company to announce launch and pricing details for the smartphone in the coming days.

A previous leak that alleged the spotting of the Honor Note 10 on Honor's Chinese website has been deemed fake. The leaked poster had suggested that the upcoming Honor smartphone will feature specifications including a huge 6000mAh battery with "super fast" charging support, a dual selfie camera setup, and a tall display with possibly an 18:9 aspect ratio.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Honor, Huawei, Honor Note 10, GPU Turbo
2019 iPhone Models to Sport Triple Camera Setup With AR Features: Report
Microsoft Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 17711 Reveals Edge Browser, Fluent Design Updates
Honor Note 10 Gets Its First Official Launch Teaser
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy J8
TRENDING
  1. Asus ZenFone 5Z vs OnePlus 6: Which One Should You Buy?
  2. Nokia X5 aka Nokia 5.1 Plus Launch Teased for July 11 in China
  3. Samsung Sets Up 'World's Largest Mobile Factory' in Noida
  4. Xiaomi's 4th Mi Anniversary Sale Offers, Deals Revealed
  5. Xiaomi Mi Max 3 Leaked Hands-On Videos Tip Design, Specifications
  6. Xiaomi's Weak Hong Kong Debut Casts Shadow on Tech Listings
  7. Airtel Rs. 499 Plan Now Offers 87.5 Percent More Data to Take on Jio
  8. Jio GigaFiber Announced for 1,100 Cities, Registrations Begin August 15
  9. Oppo Find X India Launch Expected on July 12
  10. Oppo A5 With 19:9 Display, 4320mAh Battery Launched in China
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.