Honor Note 10 Gets Its First Official Launch Teaser

Honor Note 10 is Huawei-owned brand Honor's next big smartphone project that is set to launch soon after more than two years in development. Recent developments now confirm that Honor is indeed skipping the Honor Note 9 moniker and is expected to launch the Note 10 in the days to come. The premium phablet is expected to arrive with new technologies, including GPU Turbo, the company's recently launched feature that helps boost graphics performance in smartphones. A dual rear camera setup and AI features are also expected.

In an official teaser on Honor's Weibo account on Monday, the Chinese phone maker stated that the Honor Note 9 would be skipped in favour of the upcoming Note 10. This comes just days after Honor President George Zhao had announced the smartphone's impending launch. The last phone to make an appearance in the Honor Note series was the Note 8 that was launched in 2016.

In terms of specifications, the Honor Note 10 is expected to get the trusted HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC at its core, coupled with 6GB/ 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. The flagship phablet might also sport a massive 6.9-inch QHD+ display. Other features expected on the Honor Note 10 include GPU Turbo, a dual rear camera setup with certain AI capabilities, a fingerprint sensor, Face Unlock capabilities, and, possibly, an in-display fingerprint sensor as well. We can expect the company to announce launch and pricing details for the smartphone in the coming days.

A previous leak that alleged the spotting of the Honor Note 10 on Honor's Chinese website has been deemed fake. The leaked poster had suggested that the upcoming Honor smartphone will feature specifications including a huge 6000mAh battery with "super fast" charging support, a dual selfie camera setup, and a tall display with possibly an 18:9 aspect ratio.