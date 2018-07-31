Honor Note 10 Launch Set for Today

Honor Note 10, the company's next flagship phablet, is all set to launch in China today. Having gone through months of teasers, leaks, and spottings, the Honor Note 10 marks the revival of Huawei brand Honor's phablet series that was temporarily suspended with the Honor Note 8 back in 2016. With a claimed two years of development having gone into the upcoming variant, the Honor Note 10 has everyone's hopes up. The smartphone, which is expected to arrive with certain AI-based features, will reportedly also come to global markets at a pre-IFA event on August 30.

Just recently, Honor teased the presence of a 5,000mAh battery on the Honor Note 10. Apart from that, the company also confirmed that the smartphone will arrive with a 'Cool' technology, possibly referring to a thermal management system. In another leak, live images of the Honor Note 10 have been outed giving us a closer look at the vertical dual rear camera setup of the phone. We can expect the Honor Note 10 price and availability at the event today. India launch details have not been announced yet.

Honor Note 10 specifications

Before we go ahead, do note that most of these specifications have not yet been confirmed by Honor itself, and thus must be taken with a pinch of salt.

The Honor Note 10 is expected to sport a massive 6.9-inch display, possibly with a QHD+ panel and a display notch. The phone is rumoured to feature EMUI on top of Android 8.1 Oreo, and be powered by the company's trusted flagship HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC. This chipset might be coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. There will be a 5,000mAh battery under the hood. There will most likely be a dual rear camera setup with a 24-megapixel primary sensor and a 16-megapixel secondary sensor.