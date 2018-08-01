Honor Note 10 has been launched in China, bringing a mid-range smartphone with a huge display, a new heat dissipation tech, and GPU Turbo support. The Huawei-owned brand has used a 6.95-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display that comes with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio on the Honor Note 10. The handset also includes dual stereo speakers with Dolby panoramic audio. Further, there is an artificial intelligence (AI) powered dual rear camera setup. The Honor Note 10 has the new "Nine Liquid Cooling Technology" that is claimed to help enable onboard thermal management and offer a 10-degree Celsius cooler experience than the competitors. Honor also showcased a dock that connects with the latest model via USB Type-C to transform any HDTV into a smart display; this works similar to Samsung's Dex.

Honor Note 10 price

The Honor Note 10 price in China has been set at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 28,100) for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration, while its 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is available at CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 32,100). Lastly, the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option is priced at CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 36,100). All these variants will go on sale in China on August 3 at 10:08am through e-commerce sites including VMall, Jingdong, Tmall, and Suning among others. The handset will be available in three colour options, namely Midnight Black, Phantom Blue, and Lilly White.

Honor Note 10 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor Note 10 runs Android 8.1 Oreo with EMUI 8.2 on top and features a 6.9-inch full-HD+ (2220x1080 pixels) AMOLED display with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. The display panel notably doesn't have the notch design that has largely been trending in the current market. Under the hood, there is a HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC that supports GPU Turbo, coupled with 6GB and 8GB RAM options. The Honor Note 10 sports a dual rear camera setup that has a 24-megapixel primary sensor and a 16-megapixel secondary sensor along with AIS (Artificial Image Stabilisation) and an LED flash module. Both sensors are equipped with an f/1.8 aperture. The rear camera also supports eight scenes, including indoor and outdoor blue sky, green plants, and night scene among others. For selfies, the handset has a 13-megapixel sensor at the front along with AI modes and a Face Unlock feature.

The Honor Note 10 has 64GB and 128GB storage options that both are expandable via microSD card. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C. There isn't the traditional 3.5mm headphone jack, but the handset comes bundled with a USB Type-C to 3.5mm headphone jack adapter to support regular headphones. There is a rear-facing fingerprint sensor that helps users easily unlock the screen by using their assigned finger. Besides, the smartphone packs a 5000mAh battery and measures 177x85.7.65mm.