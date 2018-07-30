Honor Note 10, the next smartphone by the company this is set to launch on July 31, has been spotted in freshly leaked hands-on images. The upcoming handset by Huawei sub-brand Honor will launch in China tomorrow, and its global launch is expected on August 30. While there have been several rumours that have suggested what to expect from the Honor Note 10, the latest set of images showcase the smartphone from the front and back. According to the latest leak, the big-screen Honor Note 10 appears to feature a dual rear camera setup, a fingerprint sensor, and the display does not seem to sport a notch. Claimed to arrive after two years in development, the Honor Note 10 is the successor to the Honor Note 8 that was launched in 2016.

The leaked hands-on images posted by a tipster on Chinese microblogging site Weibo show the front, the back, and the packaging of the Honor Note 10. The image showing the front of the Honor Note 10 suggests that the smartphone will have a big display with minimal bezels. However, the handset does not seem to sport the display notch that is usually found in most phones these days. Meanwhile, the image displaying the rear of the Honor Note 10 suggests a metal and glass build that is again quite common in 2018 smartphones. The back of the handset appears to be made of glass and packs a vertically positioned dual-camera setup. Additionally, there is a fingerprint scanner at the top centre of the Honor Note 10. Also, the packaging of the smartphone seems to be quite simple.

To recall, Honor had previously hinted at the presence of a massive 5000mAh battery in the Honor Note 10. The smartphone has also been teased to include a 'Cool' technology that is probably referring to a thermal management system. Based on previous rumours, the Honor Note 10 is expected to come with a HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC and come with a full-HD+ AMOLED display. It is also likely to sport an 18.5:9 aspect ratio.

According to a TENAA listing reported earlier, the Honor 10 will come with a 6.95-inch full-HD+ (1080x2220 pixels) AMOLED display along with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. It will come with a 2.4GHz octa-core SoC that is likely to be the Kirin 970 SoC as the same chipset was initially spotted in a Geekbench listing. Further, the Honor Note 10 model listed on TENAA includes 6GB and 8GB RAM options as well as 64GB, 128GB, and 512GB of onboard storage variants. The built-in storage is also expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Furthermore, there is a dual rear camera setup, featuring a 16-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/1.8 aperture and a 24-megapixel secondary sensor.