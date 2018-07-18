Honor Note 10 Live Image Leaks, Compares Dimensions With Nintendo Switch

Honor Note 10 is all set to be the Huawei-owned brand's next smartphone after two years in development. The company recently confirmed that it is skipping the Honor Note 9 moniker in favour of this upcoming handset. Following that, a new development has surfaced online that claims to give us a look at what is expected to be the Honor Note 10. In the leaked photo, the smartphone's dimensions are compared to that of the Nintendo Switch gaming console.

Possibly our first look at the Honor Note 10 comes courtesy Dutch portal Techtastic. In the photo, the upcoming phablet is seen placed alongside the Nintendo Switch. One of the most notable aspects of the comparison is that the panels on both devices appear similar in size, despite the Switch having a 6.2-inch display and the Honor Note 10 rumoured to sport a 6.9-inch panel. As per the photo, the Switch appears to be taller and wider than the Honor Note 10. To recap, the dimensions of the Nintendo Switch are 203.1x102x13.9mm.

Apart from that, the report claims that the phablet will sport a dual rear camera setup, with a 24-megapixel and a 16-megapixel sensor, which will arrive with certain AI-based features, something that is sort of the trend in smartphones launched this year. Other than that, battery capacity on the Note 10 is suggested to be no less than 6,000mAh. Lastly, a launch is expected on July 26 in China, although there has been no official communication on the same yet. GPU Turbo, the company's latest technology that boasts of an improved gaming performance, will be made available on the upcoming Honor Note 10.

A recent spotting on benchmarking website Geekbench revealed some of the specifications of the upcoming smartphone. The handset is expected to sport Huawei's trusted HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC clocked at 1.84GHz, coupled with 6GB of RAM. The listing also revealed the presence of Android 8.1 Oreo on the phone, possibly with EMUI on top.