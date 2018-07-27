NDTV Gadgets360.com

Honor Note 10 Will Come With 5000mAh Battery and 'Cool' Tech, Company Teases

, 27 July 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Honor Note 10 Will Come With 5000mAh Battery and 'Cool' Tech, Company Teases

Honor has released a teaser to reveal a 5000mAh battery and 'Cool' tech on Honor Note 10

Highlights

  • Honor Note 10 is teased with a 5000mAh battery
  • The latest teaser also reveals a 'Cool' technology
  • The smartphone will be launched on July 31

Honor Note 10, the next major smartphone by Huawei sub-brand Honor that is set to debut on July 31, is now found to come with as massive as 5000mAh battery. Honor has released a new teaser to hint at the big battery presence. The latest development emerges just days after the specifications of the upcoming handset surfaced on TENAA. The Honor Note 10 is expected to come with a HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC and come with a full-HD+ AMOLED display. It is also likely to sport an 18.5:9 aspect ratio - similar to what Samsung is offering on its 'Infinity Display' technology. The Honor Note 10 is also teased to include a 'Cool' technology that is probably referring to a thermal management system.

As per the latest teaser, which has been posted by Honor's official Weibo account, the Honor Note 10 will include a 5000mAh battery. This is notably larger in capacity than the Honor Note 8 that was launched in August 2016 with a 4500mAh battery. Alongside revealing the battery capacity, the same teaser shows that the handset will come with a proprietary Cool tech. This might help maintain the temperature of the device.

honor note 10 battery teaser weibo Honor Note 10 battery teaser

Photo Credit: Weibo

 

The latest teaser doesn't reveal any details about the hardware of the Honor Note 10. However, if we believe a recent TENAA listing, the handset with model number RVL-AL109 will come with a 6.95-inch full-HD+ (1080x2220 pixels) AMOLED display along with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. It is also found come with a 2.4GHz octa-core SoC that is likely to be the Kirin 970 SoC as the same chipset was initially spotted in a Geekbench listing. Further, the Honor Note 10 model listed on TENAA includes 6GB and 8GB RAM options as well as 64GB, 128GB, and 512GB of onboard storage variants. The built-in storage is also expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Furthermore, there is a dual rear camera setup - featuring a 16-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/1.8 aperture and a 24-megapixel secondary sensor.

Last week, Honor released a teaser through its Weibo account to confirm the launch date of the Honor Note 10. That teaser also showed a glimpse of the Cool technology and highlighted a thin-bezel display.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Honor Note 10, Honor
Qualcomm Failed to Resolve Anti-Monopoly Worries Over NXP Deal, Says China
Google's Plans for Your Smart Home? More Screens.
Honor Note 10 Will Come With 5000mAh Battery and 'Cool' Tech, Company Teases
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Vivo Nex
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Teases Galaxy Note 9 Speed, Storage in New Videos
  2. Asus ZenFone 5Z 8GB RAM Variant's First Sale in India Set for Monday
  3. Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi TV 4, Mi TV 4A Flash Sales in India Today
  4. Honor 9N Review
  5. Nvidia GeForce GTX 1180, 1170, and 1160 Release Dates Leaked
  6. Moto G6 Plus India Launch Will Be 'Soon', Company Teases
  7. Can Huawei Nova 3 Beat OnePlus 6 in India?
  8. Where to Watch Tonight's Lunar Eclipse Live Stream
  9. Honor 9N vs Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 vs Moto G6
  10. Zuckerberg Loses More Than $15 Billion in Record Facebook Fall
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.