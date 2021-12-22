Technology News
loading

Honor Magic V Officially Teased as the Company's First Foldable Smartphone

Honor Magic V is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 22 December 2021 14:17 IST
Honor Magic V Officially Teased as the Company's First Foldable Smartphone

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Magic V is expected to launch in January 2022

Highlights
  • Honor Magic V is tipped to have a launch price of CNY 10,000
  • Honor Magic V is depicted to sport flat edges
  • The company recently launched the Honor Play 30 Plus 5G smartphone

Honor has officially revealed that it is working on a flagship foldable smartphone – Honor Magic V. A teaser shared by the brand offers a glimpse into the foldable smartphone's hinge. The image does not indicate whether it is a book-like hinge or a clamshell fold design. Honor Magic V is also depicted to sport flat edges. The company has not revealed any more details. However, a recent leak has hinted that this flagship smartphone may debut in the Chinese market in January 2022.

Honor shared the teaser via its official Weibo handle. According to tipster Digital Chat Station, Honor Magic V is expected to be the first foldable smartphone to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC when it debuts next year in January. This foldable phone is tipped to have a launch price of CNY 10,000 (roughly Rs. 1.18 lakh).

Honor was initially founded by Huwaei to compete in the mid-range market globally and in China. The brand then split from its parent company Huwaei in 2020 after the latter was subjected to sanctions by the US. The company recently launched the Honor Play 30 Plus 5G smartphone in China. Pricing for this handset starts at CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 13,100). Pre-orders for it began on December 16 and it will go on sale on December 31.

Honor Play 30 Plus 5G is dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone that runs on Android 11-based Magic UI 5.0. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC with 128GB of onboard storage as standard. Its 6.74-inch TFT LCD screen offers a resolution of 1,600x720 pixels with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The handset's rear camera module sports a dual-camera setup, headlined by a 13-megapixel primary sensor. It is also equipped with a 5-megapixel selfie shooter at the front. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging.

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Honor Play 30 Plus 5G

Honor Play 30 Plus 5G

Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 700
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1600x720 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Honor, Honor Magic V, Honor Magic V Specifications, foldable phone
Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate With 18GB RAM to Go on First Sale in India on December 26: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Honor Magic V Officially Teased as the Company's First Foldable Smartphone
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Maps Can Now Help You Avoid Visiting Crowded Places
  2. Starting January 1, These RBI Rules Apply for Online Card Transactions
  3. Perfectly Preserved Dinosaur Embryo Found Inside Fossilised Egg
  4. Solar Storm Warning: Two 'Big-Flare Players' Could Be Released From Sun
  5. Soundcore Infini Soundbar With 100W Output Launched in India
  6. OnePlus 10 Pro Launch Taking Place in January: Pete Lau
  7. OnePlus Buds Z2 Tipped to Launch in India Early 2022, Price Leaked
  8. OnePlus 10 Pro Design Tipped by Concept Renders Ahead of January Launch
  9. Oppo Find N First Impressions: Folding It the Right Way
  10. Crypto Bill Said to Get Delayed Further, Won't Be Presented in Parliament
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor Magic V Officially Teased as the Company's First Foldable Smartphone
  2. Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate With 18GB RAM to Go on First Sale in India on December 26: Price, Specifications
  3. Soundcore Infini Soundbar With 100W Output, Customised Content Modes Launched in India
  4. Global Smart Speaker, Smart Display Shipments Grow Despite Component Shortage in Q3 2021: Strategy Analytics
  5. Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge Launch Date in India Set for January 6, 120W Fast Charging Confirmed
  6. Microsoft's $16-Billion Bid for Nuance Gets EU Antitrust Approval
  7. Realme 9i Tipped to Come With 4,880mAh Battery, Realme Pro+ May Feature 65W Fast Charging
  8. Artemis 1 Moon Launch Delayed Again, NASA Reviewing March or April Launch Dates
  9. Starting January 1, New RBI Rules on Online Card Transactions Go Into Effect: 10 Points
  10. Vivo V23 5G Reportedly Spotted on BIS, SIRIM Certification Websites, India Launch Seems Imminent
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com