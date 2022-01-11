Technology News
Honor Magic V Foldable Phone With Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Launched, Honor Magic UI 6 Also Debuts

Honor Magic V has a specially-designed waterdrop hinge claimed to be the slimmest among foldable phones.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 11 January 2022 12:44 IST
Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Magic V comes in Black, Burnt Orange, and Space Silver colours

Highlights
  • Honor Magic V packs a 4,750mAh battery with 66W charging
  • It comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage
  • Honor Magic V comes with two 42-megapixel front cameras

Honor Magic V foldable smartphone has been launched in China. The feature-loaded handset becomes the first foldable phone to come with Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. It also comes with a separate security chip, a triple rear camera setup, two hole-punch front cameras (one on the outside and one on the inside), and a specially-designed waterdrop hinge technology that is claimed to be the slimmest among foldable phones. Honor also unveiled Magic UI 6.0 that brings new software-based customisations for a seamless experience on Honor devices.

Honor Magic V price, availability

The Honor Magic V price has been set at CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1,16,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage version, and CNY 10,999 (roughly Rs. 1,27,600) for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage version. The Honor smartphone will be available in China starting on January 18 in Black, Burnt Orange, and Space Silver colours.

Honor Magic V specifications

The dual-SIM Honor Magic V runs Android 12-based Magic UI 6.0 and sports a 7.9-inch foldable flexible OLED inner display (1,984x2,272 pixels) with a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen has a 10.3:9 aspect ratio, HDR10+ certification, 100 percent DCI-P3 wide color gamut, and reflectivity of less than 1.5 percent, as per Honor. The company also says that the smartphone uses a new generation of magnetron nano-optical film to reduce the screen reflection and is the first foldable smartphone to receive the IMAX Enhanced certification.

Coming to the outer screen, the Honor Magic V sports a 6.45-inch curved OLED nano microcrystalline display with a 21.3:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 1,080x2,560 pixels resolution. This screen is also HDR10+ certified and supports 100 percent DCI-P3 wide color gamut.

Honor says that the advanced waterdrop hinge technology of the Honor Magic V is the slimmest among foldable products in the market. It is said to be crafted with high-strength titanium alloy, zirconium liquid metals, and high-strength carbon fibres. Honor says it has 213 parts and has been tested 200,000 times.

Under the hood, the Honor Magic V has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 5G SoC, and it is the first foldable phone to come with the flagship chipset. There is an intelligent cooling system that comprises third-generation graphene and an AI intelligent thermal management system to keep the temperature of the phone under control, as per Honor. The foldable phone is offered with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB storage.

Honor Magic V comes with a 50-megapixel primary sensor that is paired with a wide angle lens with an f/1.9 aperture. There is also a 50-megapixel spectrum-enhanced sensor with an f/2.0 lens and another 50-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens. The rear camera supports 4K video recording and supports electronic image as well as video stabilisation. It offers up to 10x digital zoom and comes with an LED flash. The outer screen has a 42-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens packed in a centrally aligned hole-punch cutout. The front camera on the inner screen has the same specifications as the one on the outer screen.

Honor Magic V is equipped with a dual-security system for improved security for passwords and biometrics like fingerprints. It features symmetrical two-speaker stereo system with DTS:X Ultra Technology. The smartphone packs a 4,750mAh battery with support for 66W Honor SuperCharge charging technology. It is claimed to juice up the handset from 0 to 50 percent in 15 minutes.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, dual band Wi-Fi 6 (2x2 MIMO), NFC, USB Type-C, and Bluetooth v5.2. It comes with LINK Turbo X technology that offers fast download speeds and quick switching between Wi-Fi and cellular networks. Sensors include gravity sensor, infrared sensor, fingerprint sensor (on the side), gyroscope, compass, and light sensor. The phone measures 160.4x72.7x14.3mm in folded state and 160.4x141.1x6.7mm in unfolded state. The leather variant weighs about 288 grams and the glass version weighs about 293 grams.

Honor Magic UI 6.0 features

Honor Magic UI 6.0 has made its debut on the Honor Magic V and is claimed to offer enhanced features with more customisations. The skin comes with Honor's AI Engine called Magic Live that acts as a personal assistant and learns through context awareness as well as profile prediction. It can set travel reminders such as check-in times and boarding gate updates. On Honor Magic V, the Honor Magic UI 6.0 offers support for multi-windows, allowing the screen to split into two windows in addition to two floating windows. Its AI Smart Intelligent System automatically detects and recommends content for multi-windows based on usage.

