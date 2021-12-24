Technology News
  Honor Magic V Foldable Phone Tipped to Launch on January 10, Will Feature Complex Hinge Technology

Honor Magic V Foldable Phone Tipped to Launch on January 10, Will Feature Complex Hinge Technology

The Honor Magic V smartphone could have Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 24 December 2021 18:55 IST
Honor Magic V Foldable Phone Tipped to Launch on January 10, Will Feature Complex Hinge Technology

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Honor

Honor Magic V may feature a dual folding design

Highlights
  • Honor Magic V could be priced at CNY 10,000 (roughly Rs. 1.18 lakh)
  • It will have “most complete structural design”, says Honor CEO
  • Honor Magic V may have an 8-inch display

Honor Magic V foldable smartphone may be launched on January 10, as per a claim by a tipster. The Chinese company has already confirmed that it will introduce its first foldable phone soon. A report has suggested that the flagship will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, making it the first foldable phone with the latest Snapdragon chipset. Recently, Honor's former parent company Huawei launched the P50 Pocket foldable phone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G SoC in China.

As per a tweet by tipster Teme (@RODENT950), the Honor Magic V smartphone will debut on January 10 in China. Previously, tipster Digital Chat Station had claimed that the Honor foldable smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, and tipped that it could have a launch price of CNY 10,000 (roughly Rs. 1.18 lakh). There is no further information available on the specifications of the smartphone.

However, in a short video shared by Honor China on Weibo, Honor CEO Zhao Ming talked about the Honor Magic V. He says (translated) that the foldable phone's screen will be the best folding screen on the market with its “most complete structural design”. The executive claims that the Honor Magic V has complex hinge technology, and optimisation will be carried out on the software level.

Taking potshots at competitors, Ming said that some manufacturers have made smaller folding screens, which essentially violates the original intention of folding phones. The Honor Magic V is expected to adopt a dual-screen design. The internal display could measure 8-inches, and the external secondary screen may be 6.5-inches.

Recently, other Chinese smartphone companies Huawei and Oppo launched their foldable handsets. Huawei launched the Huawei P50 Pocket smartphone and Oppo has unveiled the Oppo Find N in the Chinese market.

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Huawei P50 Pocket

Huawei P50 Pocket

Display (Primary) 6.90-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Front Camera 10.7-megapixel
Rear Camera 40-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 32-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS HarmonyOS
Resolution 2790x1188 pixels
Oppo Find N

Oppo Find N

Display (Primary) 7.10-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1792x1920 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Honor Magic V, Honor Magic V Price, Honor Magic V Specifications, Honor
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
The 10 Best Movies of 2021

