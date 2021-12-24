Honor Magic V foldable smartphone may be launched on January 10, as per a claim by a tipster. The Chinese company has already confirmed that it will introduce its first foldable phone soon. A report has suggested that the flagship will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, making it the first foldable phone with the latest Snapdragon chipset. Recently, Honor's former parent company Huawei launched the P50 Pocket foldable phone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G SoC in China.

As per a tweet by tipster Teme (@RODENT950), the Honor Magic V smartphone will debut on January 10 in China. Previously, tipster Digital Chat Station had claimed that the Honor foldable smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, and tipped that it could have a launch price of CNY 10,000 (roughly Rs. 1.18 lakh). There is no further information available on the specifications of the smartphone.

However, in a short video shared by Honor China on Weibo, Honor CEO Zhao Ming talked about the Honor Magic V. He says (translated) that the foldable phone's screen will be the best folding screen on the market with its “most complete structural design”. The executive claims that the Honor Magic V has complex hinge technology, and optimisation will be carried out on the software level.

Taking potshots at competitors, Ming said that some manufacturers have made smaller folding screens, which essentially violates the original intention of folding phones. The Honor Magic V is expected to adopt a dual-screen design. The internal display could measure 8-inches, and the external secondary screen may be 6.5-inches.

Recently, other Chinese smartphone companies Huawei and Oppo launched their foldable handsets. Huawei launched the Huawei P50 Pocket smartphone and Oppo has unveiled the Oppo Find N in the Chinese market.