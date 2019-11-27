Technology News
Honor Reveals Which Phones Will Get Magic UI 3.0 Update

Honor 20-series, Honor 10-series, Honor 8X, and more phones are part of Honor’s list.

By | Updated: 27 November 2019 12:39 IST
Honor 10 series that will get Magic UI 3.0 was launched in April 2018

Highlights
  • Magic UI 3.0 beta is already rolling out to Honor 20-series phones
  • Honor V30, V30 Pro are the first phones to get preloaded Magic UI 3.0
  • Magic UI 3.0 brings a new Magazine design

Huawei sub-brand Honor has revealed which of its smartphones will be getting Android 10-based Magic UI 3.0 update. The company revealed the phones at the launch event for Honor V30 and Honor V30 Pro in China yesterday. Honor V30 and Honor V30 Pro are the first smartphones to come with pre-installed Magic UI 3.0, however, the company has already started rolling out the beta version of the updated UI to phones like Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro, and Honor View 20 (Honor V20).

During the Honor V30 launch event, the company noted that it will roll out the Magic UI 3.0 update to Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro, Honor V20, Honor Magic 2, Honor 10 Lite, Honor 20i, Honor 10, Honor V10, Honor 8X, Honor 9X, Honor 9X Pro, Honor 20S, and Honor 20 Lite. As mentioned, Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro, and Honor V20 have already started receiving the beta version of the update.

There is no word on exactly when the other phones will be getting the update, however, as Honor has promised to release Magic UI 3.0 for them, we should see these updates roll out over the coming months.

Notably, this list of phones getting Magic UI 3.0 is only valid for the Chinese market, however there is a good chance if a phone is getting Magic UI 3.0 in China, it will also get internationally. To recall, Magic UI 3.0 includes a new Magazine design and several enhancements on both security and performance fronts.

Meanwhile, Honor has revealed that Honor V30 and Honor V30 Pro will be known as Honor View 30 and Honor View 30 Pro outside China. The phones will be released in global market in Q1 2020.

