Honor Magic 3 series and Honor X20 5G smartphones have been unveiled. The Honor Magic 3 series includes three models — Honor Magic 3, Honor Magic 3 Pro, and Honor Magic 3 Pro+. All the handsets have been launched globally. Honor X20 5G, on the other hand, has been launched in China. The Honor Magic 3 series comes with 5G support and are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon SoCs. Honor X20 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity SoC.

Honor Magic 3 series, Honor X20 5G price, availability

Honor Magic 3 is priced at CNY 4,599 (roughly Rs. 52,800) for the 8GB + 128GB storage model and CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 57,300) for the 8GB + 256GB storage variant. It is offered in Bright Black, Dawn Blue, Glaze White, and Gold colours.

The new Honor Magic 3 Pro is priced at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 68,800) for the 8GB + 256GB storage model, CNY 6,299 (roughly Rs. 72,300) for the 12GB + 256GB storage model, and CNY 6,799 (roughly Rs. 78,000) for the 12GB + 256GB storage configuration. It is offered in Bright Black, Glaze White, and Gold colours.

Honor Magic 3 Pro+ costs CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 91,800) for the sole 12GB + 512GB model that is offered in Bright Black and Glaze White colours.

The three models have been launched globally but are available for pre-order in China as for now. They will go on sale starting August 20 in the country.

Honor X20 5G is priced at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 21,800) for the 6GB + 128GB storage model, CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 25,200) for the 8GB + 128GB storage model, and CNY 2,499 (roughly 28,700) for the 8GB + 256GB storage model. It is offered in Aurora Blue, Midnight Black, and Titanium Silver colours. The phone is available for purchase in China.

Honor has not shared information on international availability for the Honor Magic 3 series or Honor X20 5G.

Honor Magic 3 specifications

Honor Magic 3 runs Magic UI 5.0 based on Android 11. It features a 6.76-inch full-HD+ (1,344x2,772 pixels) OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 456ppi pixel density, and 89 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the phone comes with the Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with Adreno 660 GPU, 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage.

In terms of optics, Honor Magic 3 packs a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.9 lens, a 64-megapixel black-and-white sensor with an f/1.8 lens, and a 13-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens. Camera features include up to 10X digital zoom, up to 4K resolution video with electronic image stabilisation (EIS), multi-lens video, and more. At the front, there is a 13-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, 5G, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, e-compass, accelerometer, gravity sensor, and Infrared sensor. There is an in-display fingerprint scanner as well. Honor Magic 3 is backed by a 4,600mAh battery that supports 66W fast charging as well as reverse charging via USB OTG. In terms of dimensions, the phone measures 162.8x74.9x8.99mm and weighs 203 grams. The phone is IP54 dust and water resistant.

Honor Magic 3 Pro specifications

The Honor Magic 3 Pro carries over a lot of the specifications from the vanilla Honor Magic 3 but comes with some upgrades as well. It has the same display features but is powered by the Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC and has up to 12GB of RAM. It comes with up to 512GB of storage. In terms of optics, the Pro variant adds another sensor on the back for a total of four. There is an additional 64-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor with an f/3.5 lens. At the front, along with the 13-megapixel shooter, there is an additional depth sensor in the pill-shaped cutout.

Honor Magic 3 Pro has the same 4,600mAh battery that supports 66W fast charging, but it also supports 50W wireless charging along with reverse wireless charging. It has the same dimensions as the vanilla variant but weighs 213 grams and comes with IP68 dust and water resistance.

Honor Magic 3 Pro+ specifications

Honor Magic 3 Pro+ has the same specifications as the Pro model but brings improvements in the camera department. The primary 50-megapixel sensor also features optical image stabilisation (OIS) and the 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter is replaced by a 64-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.4 lens. So, there is a 50-megapixel sensor and three 64-megapixel sensors on the back of Honor Magic 3 Pro+. The setup also supports 3.5X optical zoom, 10X hybrid zoom, and a whopping 100X digital zoom.

Honor X20 5G has a pill-shaped cutout for the selfie camera

Honor X20 5G specifications

Honor X20 5G runs Magic UI 4.2 based on Android 11. It features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,376 pixels) TFT LCD display. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, paired with the Mali-G68 GPU. It comes with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

For photos and videos, Honor X20 5G packs a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.9 lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens.

Connectivity options include 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, gravity sensor, and proximity sensor. There is a fingerprint scanner as well. Honor X20 5G packs a 4,300mAh battery that supports 66W fast charging. In terms of dimensions, the phone measures 161.8x74.7x8.5mm and weighs 192 grams.

