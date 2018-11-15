Honor Magic 2, the company's ambitious premium smartphone, was launched at an event in China late last month. While Honor announced that it would run a custom Magic 2.0 UI, the first few units at launch were to ship with EMUI 9.0 with a future update bringing them to the new Magic UI. That update has now reportedly started rolling out and brings with a new naming scheme with a slight design change, and the latest November 2018 security patch to the Honor Magic 2. Magic UI 2.0 is based on top of Android 9.0 Pie.

Bearing version number 9.0.0.128 (C00E129R1P18) and with a file size of 214MB, this software update is now rolling out to the Honor Magic 2 which was just released on November 6. Screenshots obtained by GizChina suggest that the update brings the new Magic 2.0 UI to the phone alongside certain AI capabilities and the YoYo smart assistant. It also comes with brand new colour scheme, icons, and fonts. Other than that, it integrates the November 2018 Android security patch to improve on device security.

However, the report claims that it is hard to differentiate between Magic UI and EMUI just yet, apart from features like YoYo and real-time in-call voice translations. It has a similar design as of now, but Honor is expected to gradually change that in the future. The update could be rolling out in ‘waves' and could take some days to reach your handset.

Honor Magic 2 specifications

To recap, the Honor Magic 2 sports a 6.39-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED panel with a 91.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. The handset is powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC, coupled with 6GB/ 8GB of RAM and 128GB/ 256GB of onboard storage. Storage is not expandable via microSD card.

In terms of optics, the Honor Magic 2 offers a triple rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary sensor, a 24-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 16-megapixel tertiary sensor. ON the front, it gets a 16-megapixel selfie camera and a 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel combo for 3D face unlock. There is a 3,500mAh battery under the hood with support for 40W Magic Charge.