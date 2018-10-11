Honor Magic 2, set to launch on October 31, has been spotted in a new teaser video. When the Huawei sub-brand took the stage at IFA 2018 earlier this year, it introduced the Magic 2 as an exciting upcoming smartphone. Honor appears to be jumping on the sliding camera bandwagon with the Magic 2, and now teasers of the handset have started surfacing on the Internet showcasing its design. The Honor Magic 2 will come with a bezel-less display by leveraging the sliding camera functionality. This camera slider, also called Magic Slide, can be seen in the new teaser.

The Honor Magix 2 teaser, posted on Chinese video sharing website MiaoPai.com, appears to be a video advertisement of the upcoming handset. It comes with several fancy twists and twirls and music to show Honor is ready to launch the Magic 2 later this month. While the camera slider in the smartphone was teased during the short unveiling earlier this year, the video has now showcased the design in a little more detail.

In some parts of the video, we managed to take a glance at the back panel of the Magic 2. It shows the presence of a vertical dual camera setup at the top left corner of the handset, coupled with a flash right below it. Interestingly, the fingerprint sensor seems to be missing at the back. An earlier report had claimed that the Honor Magic 2 will feature an in-display fingerprint sensor instead of a physical one. There is no information about the presence of Face Unlock in the phone.

The Honor Magic 2 is a successor to the Honor Magic that was launched back in 2016 with display curves and AI-based features. The Magic 2, meanwhile, comes with the Magic Slide feature that enables the phone to have a nearly 100 percent screen-to-body ratio. At the IFA trade show, the company had only demoed the Magic 2 briefly onstage. Key highlights of the smartphone include the latest HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC, an all-screen display with a camera slider mechanism, and 40W ‘Magic Charge’ technology.