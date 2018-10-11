NDTV Gadgets360.com

Honor Magic 2 Camera Slider Design With Bezel-Less Display Spotted in New Teaser Video

, 11 October 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Honor Magic 2 Camera Slider Design With Bezel-Less Display Spotted in New Teaser Video

Photo Credit: MiaoPai

The Honor Magic 2 teaser video may come with Face Unlock or in-display fingerprint sensor, or both

Highlights

  • Honor Magic 2 video teaser shows the sliding camera
  • It will come with a vertically-positioned dual rear camera setup
  • Fingerprint sensor missing from the back panel

Honor Magic 2, set to launch on October 31, has been spotted in a new teaser video. When the Huawei sub-brand took the stage at IFA 2018 earlier this year, it introduced the Magic 2 as an exciting upcoming smartphone. Honor appears to be jumping on the sliding camera bandwagon with the Magic 2, and now teasers of the handset have started surfacing on the Internet showcasing its design. The Honor Magic 2 will come with a bezel-less display by leveraging the sliding camera functionality. This camera slider, also called Magic Slide, can be seen in the new teaser.

The Honor Magix 2 teaser, posted on Chinese video sharing website MiaoPai.com, appears to be a video advertisement of the upcoming handset. It comes with several fancy twists and twirls and music to show Honor is ready to launch the Magic 2 later this month. While the camera slider in the smartphone was teased during the short unveiling earlier this year, the video has now showcased the design in a little more detail.

In some parts of the video, we managed to take a glance at the back panel of the Magic 2. It shows the presence of a vertical dual camera setup at the top left corner of the handset, coupled with a flash right below it. Interestingly, the fingerprint sensor seems to be missing at the back. An earlier report had claimed that the Honor Magic 2 will feature an in-display fingerprint sensor instead of a physical one. There is no information about the presence of Face Unlock in the phone.

The Honor Magic 2 is a successor to the Honor Magic that was launched back in 2016 with display curves and AI-based features. The Magic 2, meanwhile, comes with the Magic Slide feature that enables the phone to have a nearly 100 percent screen-to-body ratio. At the IFA trade show, the company had only demoed the Magic 2 briefly onstage. Key highlights of the smartphone include the latest HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC, an all-screen display with a camera slider mechanism, and 40W ‘Magic Charge’ technology.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Honor Magic 2, Honor
Tesla, US SEC Support Approval of Settlement
Honor Magic 2 Camera Slider Design With Bezel-Less Display Spotted in New Teaser Video
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

VIVO V9 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Nokia 8110 4G Banana Phone With 4G VoLTE, KaiOS Launched in India
  2. Poco F2 Tipped by Flipkart, 70 Percent Buyback Offered on Poco F1
  3. Nokia 3.1 Plus With Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India
  4. Oppo K1 With In-Display Fingerprint Sensor, Up to 6GB RAM Launched
  5. Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) With Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched
  6. Morbius Is the Next Spider-Man Spin-Off Movie in Sony's Marvel Universe
  7. Google Pixel 3 vs OnePlus 6 vs iPhone XS vs Samsung Galaxy Note 9
  8. New Nokia Phone's India Launch Expected Today, How to Watch Live Stream
  9. Yu Yuphoria Smart TV With 40-Inch Full-HD Panel Launched in India
  10. Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) Launch Expected Today, How to Watch Live Stream
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.