Huawei sub-brand Honor is ready to unveil its latest innovation in smartphone technology, the Honor Magic 2, at an event in China on October 31. The handset was teased at the company's IFA 2018 event back in August this year, however not all details were announced. A new teaser has been posted by Honor on Weibo that gives us a closer look at the design and colour variants of the upcoming Honor Magic 2. It also shows the manual camera slider of the phone once again, in a close up shot. Separately, certain Chinese influencers have been handed over the smartphone which they are using as props in TikTok videos. This last bit follows a similar leak by an actress earlier this week.

Honor on Monday took to Weibo to reveal several shots of the details of the Honor Magic 2 and its retail box. The first photo reveals the rear camera setup of the smartphone which consists of three camera sensors and an LED flash on top. The next photo shows the front of the smartphone which does not appear to have any sort of notch on top. Another photo in the gallery shows off a new gradient colour design on the back panel alongside the retail box with standard branding. Both Blue and Red colour options have been teased.

The camera slider of the Honor Magic 2 has also been revealed in the Weibo post, which can be manually operated as confirmed by the company previously. The back of the smartphone comes with “AI Vision” branding.

Separately, a YouTube video of an unconfirmed TikTok video has surfaced which gives us a hands-on look at the Honor Magic 2 in action. The video shows the performer using two units of the Honor Magic 2 to play drums to a song playing in the background. The manual camera slider is also shown in action.

Honor Magic 2 specifications

The Honor Magic 2 has been confirmed to sport a near-bezel-free display backed by a HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC. It will also come with a 3,400mAh battery supported by Huawei's 40W SuperCharge technology. The rear camera setup is expected to get a 16-megapixel sensor, a 24-megapixel sensor, and then another 16-megapixel sensor. The phone will come with Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box, and arrive with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage.