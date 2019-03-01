Technology News

Honor Magic 2 3D With Enhanced Face Unlock Coming Soon: Price, Specifications

01 March 2019
Photo Credit: Honor

Honor had briefly talked about the Magic 2 3D at the Magic 2 launch event

Highlights

  • Honor Magic 2 3D includes a graphene cooling pad
  • The phone is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 octa-core SoC
  • The Honor Magic 2 3D also packs a structured light 3D scanner

Honor Magic 2 3D is finally getting ready to reach the Chinese stores. The phone, which was originally announced in October last year along with the Honor Magic 2, is expected to on sale over the next few days. Honor recently started teasing the Honor Magic 2 3D on social media in China, indicating at the impending release of the phone. The Honor Magic 2 3D is a slightly upgraded over the original Magic 2. The new phone includes enhanced face unlock by using a structured light 3D scanner. Further, there is more built-in storage in the phone.

According to a report in Chinese language website ITHome, Honor has not shared a fixed release date for the Magic 2 3D at this point. However, given a sudden flood of the official teasers on Honor's Weibo page in China, it is believed that the Chinese consumers will see the release of the smartphone soon.

The Honor Magic 2 3D comes with the same design as the normal Magic 2, including the front camera slider. The phone sports a 6.39-inch AMOLED screen with full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 octa-core SoC, based on 7nm manufacturing process. Additionally, the Magic 2 3D is going to come with 8GB of RAM, and 512GB inbuilt storage.

On the imaging front, the Magic 2 3D packs a triple rear camera setup, which houses a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 24-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/1.8 lens, and a 16-megapixel sensor with a super wide-angle f/2.2 lens. The front camera setup is unclear at this point. As we mentioned earlier, the Magic 2 3D comes with enhanced face unlock support and the company has packed a structured light 3D scanner for the same in the phone. The phone is also compatible with Alipay's face payment feature. Further, it features a graphene cooling pad to help maintain the phone's performance over longer working/ gaming hours.

The Honor Magic 2 3D was originally supposed to go on sale beginning December 2018, however as we now know that didn't end up being the case. As and when the phone does go on sale, it will be offered at CNY 5,799 (roughly Rs. 61,000).

For details of the latest Nokia, Xiaomi, Sony, and other mobile launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2019 hub.

Display6.39-inch
Processor2.6GHz octa-core
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM8GB
OSAndroid 9.0
Storage512GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 24-megapixel + 16-megapixel
Battery Capacity3500mAh
