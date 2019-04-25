Anyone who's ever lost a smartphone knows how painful it feels. But what about tech giants? We all know how Apple felt when its iPhone 4 was lost in a pub a long time ago. Even Google's Pixel 3 XL was reportedly found in a cab. It is Honor's turn now as the company seems to have lost a prototype of an upcoming phone in Germany. Honor is willing to give away EUR 5,000 (roughly Rs. 4 lakhs) to the person who finds and returns the smartphone.

In a tweet, Honor Germany claims one of its employees lost a smartphone on the ICE 1125 train from Dusseldorf to Munich, Germany on April 22. The Huawei sub-brand also announced the reward amount in the same tweet. The lost prototype device is covered in a grey protective case which covers the rear design along with the camera.

⚠️Bitte helft uns ⚠️

Hinweise an de.support@hihonor.com oder jeden Servicemitarbeiter der Deutschen Bahn! ???????? pic.twitter.com/vI5ZjDOlpN — HonorDE (@HonorGermany) April 22, 2019

Honor is set to launch its new Honor 20 series phones on May 21 in London. It is speculated that the lost prototype phone could be one of the Honor 20 phones.

Honor may not be interested in getting the prototype back after May 21 as it would just defeat the entire purpose. But having said that, there's still a lot of time for someone to find the lost phone and earn the handsome reward.

Mobile phone manufacturers generally distribute prototype devices amongst their employees for testing before an official launch. These pre-production devices are usually kept covered in cases to keep them from getting leaked.

Honor's reward amount of EUR 5,000 (roughly Rs. 4 lakhs) seems justified, considering the company doesn't want its upcoming device to leak. But there could be several websites out there that may pay much more than that.

Meanwhile, Honor is probably gearing up for its upcoming Honor 20 series launch next month. The Huawei sub-brand will be unveiling its Honor 20 series phones on May 21 in London. The series could include Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro, Honor 20A, Honor 20C, and Honor 20X. Honor 20i was recently launched in China.