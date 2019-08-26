Two unannounced Honor phones have been spotted on Chinese regulator TENAA's website, hinting at upcoming phone launches from the Huawei sub-brand. The first one is listed with model number KSA-AL10 and is rumoured to be the Honor 8S Pro. As per the listing, this phone will come with specifications like a 5.71-inch waterdrop-notch display, a 2,920mAh battery, 13-megapixel rear sensor, and more. Another phone with model number YAL-AL50 / TL50 was also spotted on TENAA, and it is a more premium version than the KSA-AL10 model. Looking at the specifications, it seems to be a stripped down variant of the Honor 20.

Starting with the Honor KSA-AL10, the TENAA listing suggests that the phone features a 5.71-inch (720x1520 pixels) display, a 2.0GHz SoC, up to 3GB of RAM, and up to 64GB of expandable storage. The phone is listed to come with a single 13-megapixel rear sensor, and a 5-megapixel selfie camera.

It will also pack a 2,920mAh battery with no fast charging support. The phone's dimensions are 147.13x70.78x8.45mm, and it weighs 146 grams. The phone is listed to be offered in Magic Night Black, Platinum Gold, and Aurora Blue colour options.

The photos attached to the listing suggest that the phone will have a slight chin at the bottom to house the Honor logo, the rear camera setup is placed on the top left corner alongside the flash, and there is no rear fingerprint sensor in sight. The power and volume buttons are housed on the right edge of the phone. As mentioned, the phone is expected to be called Honor 8S Pro, but this is pure speculation and it could launch with a completely different name.

There is also another Honor phone listed with model number AL-AL50 / TL50 on TENAA, and it features a 6.26-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display, a 2.6GHz octa-core SoC, up to 12GB RAM, up to 256GB storage, and runs on Android Pie. It will feature a triple rear camera setup – with one 48-megapixel main camera, another 8-megapixel sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor as well. Up front, the phone offers a 32-megapixel sensor and it is equipped with a rear fingerprint sensor. It measures 154.25x73.97x7.87mm and weighs 172 grams. Lastly, The phone will come with a 3,650mAh battery with 20W fast charging support.

This variant's specifications match with the Honor 20 specifications, hinting that it may be a part of the Honor 20 series when it launches. Again, this is pure conjecture and we will have to wait for the official launch to get the concrete details.