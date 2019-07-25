Technology News
Honor Friendship Days Sale: Honor View 20, Honor 10 Lite, Honor Play, More Discounted on Amazon

The Amazon sale is offering big discounts on a number of Honor phones.

By | Updated: 25 July 2019 18:42 IST
Honor Friendship Days sale will continue through July 29

Highlights
  • Honor View 20 can be bought for as low as Rs. 25,999
  • Honor Play has received a discount of up to Rs. 7,000
  • There are several banking offers on the table as well

Huawei's sub-brand Honor is running a sale in partnership with e-retailer Amazon, the company announced on Twitter. The company's Honor Friendship Days sale went live earlier today and will continue through July 29. The sale brings price discounts and others offers on Honor smartphones. Additionally, Amazon is also providing 10 percent instant discount to the consumers on Axis Bank credit or debit card EMI transactions. Several other product-specific banking offers are live on Amazon as well.

The Honor View 20 6GB + 128GB model, which is normally sold at Rs. 37,999, is available for just Rs. 25,999 during the Honor Friendship Days sale. The 8GB + 256GB model of the same phone can be grabbed for as low as Rs. 31,999. The regular price of the 8GB RAM variant is Rs. 45,999. You can club this pricing with the available banking offers, including the Axis Bank discount to purchase the phone for even less.

Honor Play 4GB + 64GB variant, which is regularly available at Rs. 19,999, can be purchased at Rs. 12,999 during the ongoing Amazon sale. The 6GB + 64GB variant of the Honor Play has also been discounted to Rs. 14,999. It normally retails at Rs. 23,999.

In other Honor phones, Amazon has discounted Honor 10 Lite 3GB RAM variant to Rs. 9,999, down from its regular price of Rs. 12,999. The phone's 4GB RAM variant can be bought at just Rs. 11,999 during the Honor Friendship Days sale. The 4GB RAM variant is normally sold at Rs. 13,999.

Lastly, the various storage variants of Honor 8X and Honor 8C have also received discounts ranging from Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 3,000 during the ongoing Amazon sale. 

