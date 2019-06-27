Technology News
Honor to Launch First 5G Flagship Phone in Q4 2019

President George Zhao also suggested that 5G phones will gain momentum next year, and he expects them to hit the 100 million mark by 2020.

27 June 2019
Huawei-sub-brand Honor is working on a 5G phone as well

  • Honor says that its 5G phone will be flagship grade
  • President Zhao expects 5G phone sales to hit 100 million mark next year
  • He predicts China to be first market to reach the 100 million mark

Huawei sub-brand Honor has confirmed that it will release a 5G smartphone before the end of 2019. This was confirmed by none other than company president George Zhai during a talk at the Shanghai Mobile World Congress. The 5G phone will be a flagship-grade phone so we can expect it to be equipped with top-of-the-line specifications as well. Zhao also suggested that 5G phones will gain momentum next year, and he expects them to hit the 100 million mark by 2020.

Zhao confirmed that Honor will unveil its first 5G phone in the fourth quarter of this year. He did not reveal the price of the phone, or any other detail for that matter, but did suggest that the phone will be positioned in the flagship segment. Zhao divulged into all of these details at the Shanghai MWC conference, reports Sohu.com.In addition, he also predicted that the sales of 5G mobile phones may reach 100 million by 2020.

Huawei has been at the centre of controversies in the ongoing trade-war between the world's two largest economies. The Trump administration has been pressing other countries to ban Huawei equipment from their networks, particularly in the coming rollout of super-fast 5G networks, a global project in which Huawei had been expected to play a leading role. However, Huawei says that the 5G business has not been impacted so far.

"I can clearly tell everyone here that our current 5G technology solutions are completely unaffected by the sanctions," said Ken Hu, Huawei's deputy chairman, said during the press conference at the Mobile World Congress in Shanghai.

