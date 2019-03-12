Technology News

Amazon Offers: Honor Play, Honor 8X, Honor 8C, Honor 7C Discounted in Honor Days Sale

, 12 March 2019
Amazon Offers: Honor Play, Honor 8X, Honor 8C, Honor 7C Discounted in Honor Days Sale

Amazon sale offers on Honor smartphones include discounts and more

Highlights

  • Honor 8X 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant is available at Rs. 15,999
  • Honor 8C price is available during the sale at Rs. 9,999
  • Honor View 20 has received an additional exchange discount of Rs. 4,000

Honor Days sale on Amazon India has kicked off today, and will continue through March 15, Friday. As part of the Honor Amazon sale, the Honor 8X, Honor 8C, Honor Play, and Honor 7C have received discounted prices. The five-day Amazon sale that was kicked off on Monday also brings an additional exchange discount of Rs. 4,000 on the Honor View 20. There is also a nine-month no-cost EMI option on the purchase of the Honor View 20. The customers can also avail a five percent instant discount on transactions done using Axis Bank credit and debit card EMI options, as part of the Amazon offers during the Honor Days sale. Read on to find out about all the discounts and offers on the Honor mobile phones during the Honor Days Sale.   

Amazon sale offers on Honor phones

As per the offers designed under the Honor Days sale on Amazon.in, the Honor 8X 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model has received a discounted price of Rs. 13,999, down from Rs. 14,999. The Honor 8X 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant price has also been dropped to Rs. 15,999. This is lower than the launch price of Rs. 16,999.

The Amazon sale also brings the Honor 8C at Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB RAM/ 32GB storage model. The phone normally retails at a starting price of Rs. 11,999.

 

If the Honor 8X and Honor 8C aren't your choices, the Honor Days sale on Amazon.in offers the Honor Play 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant at Rs. 14,999, down from Rs. 19,999. There also the Honor 7C 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage model at Rs. 7,999. This is Rs. 2,000 down from the original price of Rs. 9,999.

The sale on Amazon.in also brings Honor View 20 with an additional exchange discount of Rs. 4,000. The exchange discount is applicable on both the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage model and 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage option of the Honor View 20. The phone also comes with a nine-month no-cost EMI option.

 

In addition to the discounted prices and exchange offers, Amazon.in is offering a five percent instant discount on Axis Bank credit and debit card EMI options. Notably, the instant discount offer will be valid between March 12-15.

Honor 8X

Honor 8X

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Good performance
  • Good value for money
  • Bad
  • Relatively bulky and difficult to handle
  • Average cameras
  • Lacks fast charging
Read detailed Honor 8X review
Display6.50-inch
Processor2.2GHz octa-core
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage64GB
Rear Camera20-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity3750mAh
Honor 7C

Honor 7C

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sleek design
  • Face unlock is quick and accurate
  • Good build quality
  • Bad
  • Average cameras
  • Bloat and lag in the UI
Read detailed Honor 7C review
Display5.99-inch
Processor1.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution720x1440 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 8.0
Storage64GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity3000mAh
Honor 8C

Honor 8C

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid battery life
  • Quick and accurate fingerprint sensor
  • Dedicated microSD slot
  • Bad
  • Bloat and lag in the UI
  • Weak cameras
  • All-plastic body
  • Low-res display
Read detailed Honor 8C review
Display6.26-inch
Processor1.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution720x1520 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage32GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
Honor Play

Honor Play

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great value for money
  • Elegant design
  • Excellent display
  • Good performance
  • Bad
  • Average cameras
  • Not very easy to hold and use
Read detailed Honor Play review
Display6.30-inch
Processor2.36GHz octa-core
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 8.1
Storage64GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity3750mAh
Honor View 20

Honor View 20

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Powerful processor
  • Modern design
  • Good battery life
  • Bundled supercharger
  • Bad
  • Inconsistent face recognition
  • Hole-punch design might not appeal to everyone
Read detailed Honor View 20 review
Display6.40-inch
Processorocta-core
Front Camera25-megapixel
Resolution1080x2310 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid 9
Storage128GB
Rear Camera48-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
