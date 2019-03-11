Honor 8X, Honor 8C, Honor Play, and Honor 7C have received discounted prices during the Honor Days sale on Amazon.in. The five-day sale that was kicked off on Monday lasts until March 15, Friday. It also brings an additional exchange discount of Rs. 4,000 on the Honor View 20. There is also a nine-month no-cost EMI option on the purchase of the Honor View 20. Customers can also avail a five percent instant discount on Axis Bank credit and debit card EMI options.

As per the offers designed under the Honor Days sale on Amazon.in, the Honor 8X 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model has received a discounted price of Rs. 13,999, down from Rs. 14,999. The Honor 8X 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant price has also been dropped to Rs. 15,999. This is lower than the launch price of Rs. 16,999.

The Amazon sale also brings the Honor 8C at Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB RAM/ 32GB storage model. The phone normally retails at a starting price of Rs. 11,999.

If the Honor 8X and Honor 8C aren't your choices, the Honor Days sale on Amazon.in offers the Honor Play 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant at Rs. 14,999, down from Rs. 19,999. There also the Honor 7C 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage model at Rs. 7,999. This is Rs. 2,000 down from the original price of Rs. 9,999.

The sale on Amazon.in also brings Honor View 20 with an additional exchange discount of Rs. 4,000. The exchange discount is applicable on both the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage model and 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage option of the Honor View 20. The phone also comes with a nine-month no-cost EMI option.

In addition to the discounted prices and exchange offers, Amazon.in is offering a five percent instant discount on Axis Bank credit and debit card EMI options. Notably, the instant discount offer will be valid between March 12-15.

