NDTV Gadgets360.com

Honor Claims It Sold 1 Million Smartphones in India This Diwali

, 09 November 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Honor Claims It Sold 1 Million Smartphones in India This Diwali

Huawei's online-focused sub-brand Honor on Thursday announced that the brand has sold over one million smartphones during the Diwali festive season sale on Flipkart, Amazon and the Honor store.

As compared to 2017, the company touched a 300 per cent growth during the Diwali season sale, the company said in a statement.

"The record-breaking sales are a true testament of our efforts in creating the best offerings for our users and we hope to deliver by exceeding expectations in our future endeavours," said P Sanjeev, Vice President, Sales, Huawei Consumer Business Group.

Honor's mid-range "Honor 9N" and "8X" were star products on Flipkart Big Billion Days sale and Amazon Great Indian Festival sale respectively, the company added.

Honor is extending the offers on its best-selling smartphones on Flipkart till stocks last.

Honor smartphones, including 9N, 9 Lite, 7S, 9i, 7A, and 10, were also made available on special prices for the Diwali season.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Honor, Huawei, India
Google Outlines Steps to Tackle Workplace Harassment After Walkouts Over Sexual Misconduct
Netflix Announces 9 Original Films From India
Honor Claims It Sold 1 Million Smartphones in India This Diwali
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

RealMe 1
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, Galaxy Note 8 Won't Receive One UI: Report
  2. Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air With 8th Gen Intel Core i3, Up to 8GB RAM Launched
  3. Oppo RX17 Pro, RX17 Neo With In-Display Fingerprint Sensor Launched
  4. Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro Available on Open Sale in India
  5. Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro Unveiled in the UK, the Flagship's First Global Launch
  6. WhatsApp Testing Forward Preview Feature on Android: Report
  7. Here Are All the New Features WhatsApp Has Introduced Recently
  8. Samsung Details Foldable Smartphone Form Factor With a Prototype
  9. LG Patents In-Display Front Camera for Smartphones: Report
  10. Honor Claims It Sold 1 Million Smartphones in India This Diwali
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.