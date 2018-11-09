Honor Claims It Sold 1 Million Smartphones in India This Diwali

Huawei's online-focused sub-brand Honor on Thursday announced that the brand has sold over one million smartphones during the Diwali festive season sale on Flipkart, Amazon and the Honor store.

As compared to 2017, the company touched a 300 per cent growth during the Diwali season sale, the company said in a statement.

"The record-breaking sales are a true testament of our efforts in creating the best offerings for our users and we hope to deliver by exceeding expectations in our future endeavours," said P Sanjeev, Vice President, Sales, Huawei Consumer Business Group.

Honor's mid-range "Honor 9N" and "8X" were star products on Flipkart Big Billion Days sale and Amazon Great Indian Festival sale respectively, the company added.

Honor is extending the offers on its best-selling smartphones on Flipkart till stocks last.

Honor smartphones, including 9N, 9 Lite, 7S, 9i, 7A, and 10, were also made available on special prices for the Diwali season.