Honor 20, Honor 20i, Honor 10 Lite, More Phones Listed With Price Cuts on Amazon, Flipkart

Honor phones will be on sale during Amazon’s Fab Phone Fest Year End Sale and Flipkart’s Year End Sale.

By | Updated: 19 December 2019 19:05 IST
Amazon and Flipkart are additionally offering no-cost EMI, exchange discount

Highlights
  • Honor 20i will be available at just Rs. 10,999, instead of Rs. 14,999
  • Honor 10 Lite will be available on Flipkart for as low as Rs. 7,999
  • Honor Pad 5, MediaPad T3 tablets will also be listed with discounts

Honor is hopping onto the Christmas festivities, and has announced up to 55 percent off on Honor phones. The sale will be held during Amazon's Fab Phone Fest Year End Sale and Flipkart's Year End Sale, and it will go live on December 20 on Amazon and December 21 on Flipkart. Phones like the Honor 20, Honor 20i, Honor 10, Honor 9N, and Honor 9i will be up for grabs at reduced prices. Amazon Prime members already have access to these deals and Flipkart Plus members will get early access to the sale from December 20 8pm IST onwards.

The Honor 20 will see a discount of Rs. 2,000 during the Christmas sale, and it will be up for grabs for only Rs. 22,999. Similarly, the Honor 20i will be available at just Rs. 10,999, instead of its launch price of Rs. 14,999. Amazon and Flipkart are additionally offering no-cost EMI, exchange discount, and bank cashbacks on purchase of these phones.

The Honor 10 Lite is listed for as low as Rs. 7,999 for the 3GB RAM variant, Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB RAM variant, whereas the 6GB RAM variant is available at Rs.9,999. The Honor 10 Lite is only available for purchase on Flipkart, and the e-commerce giant offers bank cashbacks, no-cost EMI options, and exchange discount on the phone.

The Honor 9N 3GB + 32GB variant is listed at Rs.7,499, down from its launch price of Rs. 11,999. Similarly, the 4GB+128GB variant is listed for Rs.8,999, down from its original price of Rs. 17,999. This phone is also available only on Flipkart. The Honor 9i is also listed at a discounted price of Rs. 7,999 for its 4GB + 64GB model.

Tablets like the Honor Pad 5 have also been discounted. The 8-inch tablet with 3GB + 32GB configuration is priced at Rs. 11,999, and the 4GB + 64GB is priced at 14,999. The 3GB RAM and 4GB RAM configurations of the Honor Pad 5's 10-inch model are up now up for grabs at Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 18,990, respectively. Similarly, the Honor MediaPad T3 8-inch 16GB and 32GB variants are listed for Rs. 8,999 and Rs. 9,999, respectively. The 9.6-inch retails at Rs. 9,999 and Rs. 11,999, respectively.

Honor 20

Honor 20

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Super performance
  • Excellent battery life
  • Attractive design
  • Lots of camera features
  • Bad
  • Inconsistent camera performance
  • Lacks fast charging
Read detailed Honor 20 review
Display6.26-inch
Front Camera32-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity3750mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Honor 20i

Honor 20i

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Feature-rich EMUI skin
  • Dependable performance
  • Bad
  • Lacks Widevine L1 support
  • Sub-par battery life
  • No 4K video recording
  • Underwhelming cameras
Read detailed Honor 20i review
Display6.21-inch
ProcessorKirin 710F
Front Camera32-megapixel
Rear Camera24-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity3400mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Honor 9N

Honor 9N

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and well built
  • Sleek design
  • Vivid display
  • Bad
  • Battery life could be better
  • Average cameras
  • Middling performance
  • Software bloat
Read detailed Honor 9N review
Display5.84-inch
ProcessorHiSilicon Kirin 659
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity3000mAh
OSAndroid 8.0
Resolution1080x2280 pixels
Honor Pad 5 (8-inch)

Honor Pad 5 (8-inch)

Display8.00-inch
ProcessorHiSilicon Kirin 710
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution1920x1200 pixels
RAM3GB
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Storage32GB
Rear Camera8-megapixel
Battery Capacity5100mAh
