Honor is hopping onto the Christmas festivities, and has announced up to 55 percent off on Honor phones. The sale will be held during Amazon's Fab Phone Fest Year End Sale and Flipkart's Year End Sale, and it will go live on December 20 on Amazon and December 21 on Flipkart. Phones like the Honor 20, Honor 20i, Honor 10, Honor 9N, and Honor 9i will be up for grabs at reduced prices. Amazon Prime members already have access to these deals and Flipkart Plus members will get early access to the sale from December 20 8pm IST onwards.

The Honor 20 will see a discount of Rs. 2,000 during the Christmas sale, and it will be up for grabs for only Rs. 22,999. Similarly, the Honor 20i will be available at just Rs. 10,999, instead of its launch price of Rs. 14,999. Amazon and Flipkart are additionally offering no-cost EMI, exchange discount, and bank cashbacks on purchase of these phones.

The Honor 10 Lite is listed for as low as Rs. 7,999 for the 3GB RAM variant, Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB RAM variant, whereas the 6GB RAM variant is available at Rs.9,999. The Honor 10 Lite is only available for purchase on Flipkart, and the e-commerce giant offers bank cashbacks, no-cost EMI options, and exchange discount on the phone.

The Honor 9N 3GB + 32GB variant is listed at Rs.7,499, down from its launch price of Rs. 11,999. Similarly, the 4GB+128GB variant is listed for Rs.8,999, down from its original price of Rs. 17,999. This phone is also available only on Flipkart. The Honor 9i is also listed at a discounted price of Rs. 7,999 for its 4GB + 64GB model.

Tablets like the Honor Pad 5 have also been discounted. The 8-inch tablet with 3GB + 32GB configuration is priced at Rs. 11,999, and the 4GB + 64GB is priced at 14,999. The 3GB RAM and 4GB RAM configurations of the Honor Pad 5's 10-inch model are up now up for grabs at Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 18,990, respectively. Similarly, the Honor MediaPad T3 8-inch 16GB and 32GB variants are listed for Rs. 8,999 and Rs. 9,999, respectively. The 9.6-inch retails at Rs. 9,999 and Rs. 11,999, respectively.

