Honor 9X Pro, Honor View 30 Pro Global Variants With Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

The new Honor phones are equipped with Huawei Mobile Services and integrate the Huawei AppGallery – the company’s alternative to the Google Play Store.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 25 February 2020 10:30 IST
Honor 9X Pro is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 810 SoC

Highlights
  • Honor 9X Pro is priced at EUR 249, will go on sale in March
  • Honor View 30 will go on sale in Russia soon
  • Both phones come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Honor 9X Pro and Honor View 30 Pro global variants on Monday made their debut as a part of an online event, alongside the MagicBook series, Magic Earbuds, and the Magic Watch 2. The Honor 9X Pro is powered by the Kirin 810 SoC and features a bezel-less and notch-less display. It also comes with a triple rear camera setup, a pop-up selfie camera, and 4,000mAh battery. To recall, the Honor V30 Pro was originally launched in China last November, and comes with a pill-shaped hole-punch display and triple rear camera setup. To make up for the lack of Google Mobile Services, both phones are equipped with Huawei Mobile Services, and also integrate the Huawei AppGallery – the company's alternative to the Google Play Store.

Honor 9X Pro price

The Honor 9X Pro is priced at EUR 249 (roughly Rs. 19,400), and will go on sale in varied markets starting March 2020 i.e. next month. The phone will be made available in France, Germany, the Netherlands, Egypt, KSA (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia) and Malaysia, and launch dates for each market should be announced locally. The Honor 9X Pro has been launched in Midnight Black and Phantom Purple colour options.

The Honor View 30 Pro global availability has also been announced, and it's set to go on sale in Russia soon. Specific details regarding price and exact availability will be announced through local channels. The China variant is priced starting at CNY 3,899 (roughly Rs. 39,000) for the base 8GB + 128GB variant. We expect the phone to be priced in the similar range, with the addition of taxes and duties charges.

Honor 9X Pro specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Honor 9X Pro runs on Android 9-based EMUI 9.1, and features a 6.59-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS LCD display with 92 percent screen-to-body ratio and 391ppi pixel density. The phone is powered by the 7nm Kirin 810 SoC paired with 6GB RAM, Mali G52 GPU, and 256GB of internal storage. The storage is further expandable using a microSD card (up to 512GB).

Coming to the cameras, the Honor 9X Pro has a triple camera setup with 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture and a large 1/2-inch CMOS sensor. There's a secondary 8-megapixel super wide angle camera with f/2.4 aperture and a 120 degree ultra-wide-angle lens, and a third 2-megapixel depth camera with f/2.4 aperture. Camera features include AIS Super Night Mode, AI Video Stabilisation, and more. The phone also has a 16-megapixel front camera with f/2.2 aperture inside the pop-up selfie module.

Additionally, you will get a 4,000mAh battery inside the Honor 9X Pro, and connectivity options include USB Type-C Port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and more. It sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, measures at 163.1x77.2x8.8mm, and weighs 206 grams. Sensors on board include digital compass, ambient light sensor, and gravity sensor.

Honor View 30 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor View 30 Pro runs on Android 10 with Magic UI 3.0.1 skin on top. It features a 6.57-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) hole-punch display with 91.46 percent screen-to-body ratio and 400ppi pixel density. The phone is powered by the Kirin 990 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

honor view 30 pro main Honor View 30 Pro

Honor View 30 Pro packs a 4,100mAh battery

There's a triple camera setup on the Honor View 30 Pro, and it sports a 40-megapixel main camera with an f/1.8 aperture and an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter with an f/2.4 lens, and is assisted by the 12-megapixel wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture. It features a 32-megapixel front camera with an f/2.0 aperture paired with an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with an f/2.2 aperture.

The Honor View 30 Pro comes equipped with a 4,100mAh battery with 40W fast charging support and 27W wireless fast charging support as well. Connectivity options on the two phones include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GLONASS, BeiDou, GPS/A-GPS, and NFC. It comes with side-mounted fingerprint sensor authentication, 162.7x75.8x8.8mm dimensions, and weighs about 206 grams.

As mentioned, both Honor 9X Pro and Honor View 30 Pro don't come with Google Mobile Services and use the open-source version of Android. Honor has bundled Huawei Mobile Services to make up for the lack of the Google apps. Expectedly, there is no Google Play Store access.

Honor 9X Pro

Honor 9X Pro

Display 6.59-inch
Processor HiSilicon Kirin 810
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android Pie
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Honor View 30 Pro

Honor View 30 Pro

Display 6.57-inch
Processor HiSilicon Kirin 990
Front Camera 32-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 40-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4100mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
