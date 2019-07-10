Technology News
loading

Honor 9X Pro, Honor 9X Specifications Leaked in Detail Ahead of Formal Launch

Honor 9X launch in China is set for July 23 where Honor 9X Pro is also likely to debut.

By | Updated: 10 July 2019 18:49 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Honor 9X Pro, Honor 9X Specifications Leaked in Detail Ahead of Formal Launch

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Evan Blass

Honor 9X Pro schematic in the recent past hinted at a triple rear camera setup and a pop-up selfie camera

Highlights
  • Honor 9X Pro and Honor 9X are said to have the same full-HD+ display
  • Both phones are said to come with HiSilicon Kirin 810 SoC
  • Honor phones are also rumoured to have triple rear camera setup

Honor 9X Pro and Honor 9X specifications have surfaced in detail just days ahead of their formal launch. Both new Honor phones are claimed to come with an identical full-HD+ display and include Huawei's HiSilicon Kirin 810 SoC. The chip was launched in China last month. The Honor 9X Pro and Honor 9X are also said to sport a triple rear camera setup and a 20-megapixel selfie camera. The latest development comes days after the schematics of the Honor 9X and Honor 9X Pro emerged online.

A tipster who holds Twitter account Xiaomishka claims to have arranged the specifications of the Honor 9X Pro and Honor 9X. A few screenshots showcasing the specifications have also been posted on the micro-blogging site.

The screenshots suggests that the Honor 9X Pro and Honor 9X would come with the same 6.59-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display along with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Both phones are also said to come with the octa-core Kirin 810 SoC. Notably, Honor through a teaser posted on Weibo already confirmed the presence of the Kirin 810 SoC on the Honor 9X. Earlier reports, however, claimed that Honor 9X Pro would have a Kirin 980 SoC.

On the camera front, the Honor 9X Pro is said to have the triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor -- accompanied by an 8-megapixel secondary sensor and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. The phone would also have a 20-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

The Honor 9X is also said to have a triple rear camera setup but with a 24-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The selfie camera on both Honor phones is the same and is of 20-megapixel resolution.

Notably, the leaked schematics earlier this month suggested that while the Honor 9X Pro would sport a triple rear camera setup, the Honor 9X would have a dual rear camera setup.

Having said that, the latest rumour corroborates the schematics by claiming that both Honor phones will come with a pop-up selfie camera module. The phones are also said to include a 4,000mAh battery and run Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9.1 on top. Furthermore, the Honor 9X Pro is claimed to have 22.5W fast charging support, whereas the Honor 9X would come with 10W fast charging tech.

Honor earlier this month confirmed that it is launching the Honor 9X in China on July 23. The Honor 9X Pro is also likely to debut at the same event.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Honor 9X Pro specifications, Honor 9X Pro, Honor 9X specifications, Honor 9X, Honor
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Nintendo Switch Lite Launched, to Be Available From September 20
Flipkart, Amazon Restrained by Delhi High Court From Selling Direct Sellers' Products Without Consent
Honor 9X Pro, Honor 9X Specifications Leaked in Detail Ahead of Formal Launch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Y3
TRENDING
  1. Nokia 9 PureView With Penta-Lens Camera Launched in India
  2. India vs New Zealand Hotstar Telecast Interrupted Repeatedly
  3. BSNL Offers 2GB Daily Data Benefits Through Rs. 186, 187 Prepaid Plans
  4. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 Gets Digital Wellbeing, June Security Patch: Report
  5. Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro Pre-Bookings Start July 12 in India
  6. OnePlus Launcher Update Brings Password Support for Private Apps
  7. LG Launches New Range of AI-Enabled ThinQ TVs in India
  8. Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro Get Mi CC9’s Sky Replacement Feature
  9. 1More Dual Driver Bluetooth ANC Earphones Launched in India
  10. Realme 3i Set to Debut in India Alongside Realme X
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.