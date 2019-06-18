Honor 9X Pro specifications have been leaked online. The new Honor phone is likely to debut alongside the Honor 9X that could come as a successor to last year's Honor 8X. As per the rumoured specifications, the Honor 9X Pro will come with a quad camera setup at the rear -- sporting a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The Honor 9X Pro is also speculated to come with a hole-punch camera design at the front. Additionally, the phone could be the first Honor model to have the 7nm HiSilicon Kirin 810 SoC.

According to a Chinese tipster who has leaked the specifications of the Honor 9X Pro through Twitter account @RODENT950, the new Honor phone would have a 6.5- or 6.7-inch LCD panel and come with a hole-punch design -- making space for a 25-megapixel selfie camera. The Honor 9X Pro is also said to come with a quad rear camera setup that would include a 48-megapixel Sony IMX582 primary sensor, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a wide-angle lens, and 2-megapixel tertiary sensor with a macro lens. A 2-megapixel additional sensor would be available on the setup to enable a bokeh effect.

Other rumoured specifications of the Honor 9X Pro include 20W fast charging support, 4,000mAh battery, and 3D glass design.

In addition to the rumoured specifications, a Twitter account called Huawei Club has claimed that the Honor 9X Pro will include a HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC. The new chipset is rumoured to come with an integrated NPU and would also power the Huawei Nova 5 smartphone that is set to debut in China on June 21.

The Honor 9X Pro launch hasn't been confirmed officially. Nevertheless, it is expected to unveil alongside the Honor 9X later this year. The launch could take place sometime around August-September as the Chinese company unveiled the Honor 8X in its home country back in September last year.