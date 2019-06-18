Technology News
loading

Honor 9X Pro Specifications Leaked, Rumoured to Debut With HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC

Honor 9X Pro could pack a 4,000mAh battery along with 20W fast charging support.

By | Updated: 18 June 2019 13:15 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Honor 9X Pro Specifications Leaked, Rumoured to Debut With HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC

Honor 8X was launched in China back in September last year

Highlights
  • Honor 9X Pro is rumoured to sport a 6.5- or 6.7-inch display
  • The phone could be the second after Huawei Nova 5 to have Kirin 980 SoC
  • It is also rumoured to have a punch-hole display design

Honor 9X Pro specifications have been leaked online. The new Honor phone is likely to debut alongside the Honor 9X that could come as a successor to last year's Honor 8X. As per the rumoured specifications, the Honor 9X Pro will come with a quad camera setup at the rear -- sporting a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The Honor 9X Pro is also speculated to come with a hole-punch camera design at the front. Additionally, the phone could be the first Honor model to have the 7nm HiSilicon Kirin 810 SoC.

According to a Chinese tipster who has leaked the specifications of the Honor 9X Pro through Twitter account @RODENT950, the new Honor phone would have a 6.5- or 6.7-inch LCD panel and come with a hole-punch design -- making space for a 25-megapixel selfie camera. The Honor 9X Pro is also said to come with a quad rear camera setup that would include a 48-megapixel Sony IMX582 primary sensor, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a wide-angle lens, and 2-megapixel tertiary sensor with a macro lens. A 2-megapixel additional sensor would be available on the setup to enable a bokeh effect.

Other rumoured specifications of the Honor 9X Pro include 20W fast charging support, 4,000mAh battery, and 3D glass design.

In addition to the rumoured specifications, a Twitter account called Huawei Club has claimed that the Honor 9X Pro will include a HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC. The new chipset is rumoured to come with an integrated NPU and would also power the Huawei Nova 5 smartphone that is set to debut in China on June 21.

The Honor 9X Pro launch hasn't been confirmed officially. Nevertheless, it is expected to unveil alongside the Honor 9X later this year. The launch could take place sometime around August-September as the Chinese company unveiled the Honor 8X in its home country back in September last year.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Honor 9X Pro specifications, Honor 9X Pro, Honor 9X, Honor, Huawei
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Oppo A5s 4GB RAM Variant Now Reportedly on Sale in India: Price, Specifications
Honor 9X Pro Specifications Leaked, Rumoured to Debut With HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Apple iPhone X
TRENDING
  1. TikTok Suicide, PUBG Death: Here's How to Fight Digital Addiction
  2. Vivo Z1 Pro Leak Shows Triple Rear Cameras, Hole-Punch Display
  3. Indians Won't Mind Ads on Netflix, if Given Good Deal, Research Claims
  4. ‘Daddy DotCom’? Tesla Chief Elon Musk Changes Twitter Name
  5. Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale Kicks Off With Offers on These Mobile Phones
  6. Xiaomi India Teases 'World's Fastest Phone,' Redmi K20 Pro Expected
  7. Amazon Mi Days Sale, Mi Super Sale Kick Off: Here Are the Best Offers
  8. 2020 iPhone Top Models to Get 5G Support, OLED Displays on All Models: Kuo
  9. Samsung Galaxy M40 vs Samsung Galaxy A50
  10. Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2 Get Limited Period Discount in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.