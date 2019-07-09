Technology News
Honor 9X Pro Schematics Leak Ahead of July 23 China Launch, Tipping Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Triple Camera Setup

Honor 9X Pro will sport a triple-camera setup

Updated: 9 July 2019 17:31 IST
Honor 9X Pro is expected to launch on July 23 in China

Highlights
  • The Honor 9X Pro will sport a pop-up selfie camera
  • This smartphone could be powered by a Kirin 810 SoC
  • The 9X Pro is expected to sport a 4,000mAh battery

The Honor 9X is confirmed to launch on July 23, and ahead of that date, a new leak tips the features of the better endowed model - the Honor 9X Pro. Last week, the retail box of the Honor 9X leaked out revealing its multi-colour design. This suggests that the smartphone will have a gradient finish. The company has already confirmed the launch date for the smartphone to be July 23. Now a schematic diagram of the Honor 9X Pro has leaked out revealing that the Pro will sport a bigger display and a triple camera setup at the back.

The schematic of the Honor 9X Pro was leaked by serial tipster Evan Blass. This reveals that the Honor 9X Pro will sport a bigger display compared to the Honor 9X. It also reveals the triple camera setup at the back and the pop-up selfie camera which is similar to the Honor 9X. The schematic also reveals the 3.5mm headphone jack at the bottom.

Earlier specifications leaks have revealed that the Honor 9X Pro will sport a 48-megapixel Sony IMX582 sensor along with an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The display is expected to be in the 6.5 and 6.7 inches. It is also tipped to sport a dual glass build alongside a metal frame.

It is expected to sport the new Huawei Kirin 810 SoC which is a successor to the Kirin 710 SoC. This new processor debuted of the Huawei Nova 5 smartphone last month when it was launched in China. We can expect the Honor 9X series to run the latest version of EMUI on top of Android 9 Pie.

The Honor 9X Pro will sport a 25-megapixel selfie shooter and have a 4,000mAh battery with a 20W fast charger. The Honor 9X and the Honor 9X Pro are expected to break cover on July 23 in China, so we won't have to wait for long for detailed specifications.

Comments

Aditya Shenoy

