Honor 9X Pro to Go Sale Today via Flipkart at 12 Noon: Price in India, Offers, Specifications

Honor 9X Pro was launched in India earlier this month. It is the first phone with Huawei Mobile Services to come to India.

By Darab Mansoor Ali | Updated: 21 May 2020 11:07 IST
Honor 9X Pro comes with the sole 6GB +128GB storage variant in India

Highlights
  • Honor 9X Pro packs Huawei’s App Gallery instead of Google Play Store
  • The phone runs on Android 9-based EMUI 9.1
  • Early Access Sale buyers will get a straight Rs. 3,000 discount

Honor 9X Pro, launched in India earlier this month, will go on sale for the first time today, starting 12pm (noon). The phone will be sold via Flipkart in a special Early Access Sale that will go on for 24 hours, and will end on May 22 at 11:59am, according to the company. The Honor 9X Pro will come with a special discount for those who signed up for the Early Access sale, along with other offers and benefits that customers can avail while purchasing the smartphone. Honor was taking registrations for the Early Access sale. The Early Access sale was announced on May 12 – the day Honor 9X Pro was launched, and the registrations closed on May 19.

Honor 9X Pro price in India, offers

The Honor 9X Pro comes in a sole 6GB + 256GB storage option for India that is priced at Rs. 17,999. It has, however, been launched in two colour variants - Midnight Black and Phantom Black. The Honor 9X Pro Early Access Sale will let buyers avail a straight Rs. 3,000 discount on the price, reducing it to Rs. 14,999, as listed on the smartphone's Flipkart page. Apart from that, buyers on Flipkart can avail a 5 percent cashback on Axis Bank credit cards, and the company is also giving one time screen replacement for free for those who purchase the phone today itself. There are no-cost EMI options also available for the Honor 9X Pro.

Honor 9X Pro specifications

The latest smartphone from the Huawei sub-brand, Honor 9X Pro comes with a huge caveat. It is the first phone in the country to come with Huawei Mobile Services (HMS), instead of Google Mobile Services. This also means that the Honor 9X Pro will come with Huawei's AppGallery as a replacement to the Google Play Store. The removal of Google Mobile Services and Play Store comes as an outcome of the US banning American companies from doing business with Huawei.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor 9X Pro runs on Android 9 based EMUI 9.1. The phone comes with a 6.59-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) IPS display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 810 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The phone also comes with GPU Turbo 3.0 technology that uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithms to provide and enhanced image processing, along with efficient use of power.

The phone houses a triple camera setup on the back that includes a primary 48-megapixel shooter with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel secondary shooter with an f/2.4 ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The front camera on the Honor 9X Pro is a 16-megapixel camera.

Connectivity options on the Honor 9X Pro include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It also packs a 4,000mAh battery and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Comments

