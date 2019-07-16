Honor 9X Pro Shows up on Vmall, Kirin 810 SoC Confirmed

Honor 9X series is all set to launch on July 23 in China, and ahead of the unveiling, the lineup is up for reservations on Huawei's e-commerce marketplace Vmall. The listing has revealed the official renders of the Honor 9X Pro ahead of the launch and it is seen to sport a notchless display, a glass back with a gradient X-like finish, a pop-up selfie camera setup, and triple rear camera setup. The Honor 9X is likely to carry the same design as the Pro variant.

As mentioned, the reservation page on Vmall is allowing consumers to reserve Honor 9X series phones. The page also teases that the Honor 9X Pro will be powered by the Kirin 810 SoC. Additionally, the front and back panels of the Honor 9X Pro are seen on the listing page, and the phone is seen to sport a Blue and Purple gradient back panel with an X-like reflective finish.

The listing also highlights the presence of a triple rear camera setup, a pop-up selfie camera, and a notchless display with barely any bezels on the top and side portions of the display. The reservations of the Honor 9X series began today, and the Honor 9X and Honor 9X Pro will launch on July 23.

As per a recent TENAA leak, both the smartphones are tipped to feature a 6.59-inch (1080x2340 pixels) full-HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphones are listed to have triple cameras at the back but with varied megapixel sensors. The Honor 9X is likely to sport a 24-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel rear camera unit with a 20-megapixel sensor at the front. The Honor 9X Pro should come with a 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel rear camera unit, whereas at the front, it could house a 20-megapixel front pop-up selfie camera.

Both the devices may pack 4000mAh battery, up to 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of onboard storage with a microSD card slot, and run on Android 9.