Honor 9X and Honor 9X Pro were launched in China on Tuesday. Key features of the two phones include a notch-less display, the HiSilicon Kirin 810 SoC, GPU Turbo 3.0, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a large 4,000mAh battery. Both the phones sport a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera as well. The notable difference between the two phones is that the Honor 9X Pro packs a triple rear camera setup, while the Honor 9X packs a dual camera setup at the back. The two phones have been launched in China in multiple colour and RAM + storage options. They also offer an X-shape glossy gradient finish at the back.

Honor 9X, Honor 9X Pro price

Starting with the Honor 9X, the phone is priced starting at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 14,000) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage mode, CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 16,000) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option, and CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 19,000) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The Honor 9X has been made available in Midnight Black, Midnight Blue, and Red colour options. It is available for pre-order on Vmall, and will go on sale from July 30.

The Honor 9X Pro, on the other hand, is priced starting at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 22,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, and CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 24,000) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. It will be available in Midnight Black and Phantom Blue colour options and will go on pre-orders starting July 30. The Honor 9X Pro will go on sale in China from August 9.

Honor 9X specifications

As for specifications, the Honor 9X runs on Android Pie based on EMUI 9.1.1 and features a 6.59-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with 391ppi pixel density. It is powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 810 octa-core processor paired with up to 6GB RAM. Inbuilt storage is at 64GB and 128GB with the option to expand further using a microSD card (up to 512GB).

As for cameras, the Honor 9X sports a dual camera setup – with one 48-megapixel lens with f/1.8 aperture and another 2-megapixel depth sensor as well. It is also equipped with a 16-megapixel selfie lens with a f/2.2 aperture.

Honor 9X

The Honor 9X packs a 4,000mAh battery, measures at 163.1x77.2x8.8mm, and weighs 206 grams. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5, 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port, and more. As mentioned, there is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor onboard.

Honor 9X Pro specifications

Honor 9X Pro has almost identical specifications as the Honor 9X, but it comes with a triple rear camera setup. The first two sensors at the back are identical to the Honor 9X, which means there is the 48-megapixel lens and the 2-megapixel depth sensor. Additionally, the Honor 9X Pro is also equipped with an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens as well. The Honor 9X Pro also offers 8GB RAM, and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage capacity as well.