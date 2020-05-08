Technology News
loading

Honor 9X Pro Launching in India on May 12 With Kirin 810 SoC, AppGallery: Report

Honor 9X Pro is said to be offered via Flipkart in the country. Honor 9X Pro price is said to start around Rs. 15,000-Rs. 20,000.

By Prabhakar Thakur | Updated: 8 May 2020 11:38 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Honor 9X Pro Launching in India on May 12 With Kirin 810 SoC, AppGallery: Report

Honor 9X Pro is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 810 SoC

Highlights
  • Honor 9X Pro could launch in India on May 12
  • It will reportedly be sold via Flipkart
  • It could be priced between Rs, 15,000 and Rs. 20,000

Honor 9X Pro will reportedly launch in India on May 12. The phone is said to become available via Flipkart, and be priced between Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 20,000 in the country. The Honor phone' global variant was launched in February, after which it is now coming to India. It is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 810 SoC and sports a notch-less display and pop-up selfie camera. As the phone doesn't include Google Mobile Services and Play Store, it will cone pre-loaded with Huawei AppGallery for the consumers' app needs.

The Honor 9X Pro will debut in India on the upcoming Tuesday, IANS said citing sources familiar with the matter. Although Honor India has not confirmed a launch date for the phone, it posted a tweet on Thursday suggesting that the phone may be coming to India soon. It shared an image with Kirin 810 processor, indicating that the phone is indeed going to be the Honor 9X Pro.

Honor 9X Pro became available in several countries like France, Germany, Egypt, and Malaysia in March after its launch in February. It was priced at EUR 249 (roughly Rs. 20,300) at launch.

Honor 9X Pro specifications

Honor 9X Pro runs on Android 9-based EMUI 9.1. It has a 6.59-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display. The Honor phone is powered by Kirin 810 SoC, coupled with 6GB RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. You can expand the storage using a microSD card, up to 512GB.

It packs triple cameras at the back with a 48-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It also has a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera.

Honor 9X pro packs a 4,000mAh battery and features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well. Connectivity options include USB Type-C Port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and more.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Honor, Honor 9X Pro, Honor 9X Pro specifications, Honor 9X Pro price
Prabhakar Thakur A news junkie and politics buff, he now talks tech. He misses the days when he used to play NFS Most Wanted and Counter-Strike non-stop with his school friends. More
Redmi K30 5G Speed Edition Launch Date Set for May 11, Quad Rear Cameras, 6GB RAM Confirmed
Xbox Series X: First Look at New Next-Gen Games, From Dirt 5 to Assassin’s Creed
Web Stories
Best Nintendo Exclusive Franchises
gaming Best Nintendo Exclusive Franchises
Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
gaming Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
gaming Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
gaming Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
Top Five True Wireless Headphones to Buy
tech Top Five True Wireless Headphones to Buy
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
What is a Gaming Phone and Why Should You Buy One?
tech What is a Gaming Phone and Why Should You Buy One?
Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
tech Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro
tech AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro

Related Stories

Honor 9X Pro Launching in India on May 12 With Kirin 810 SoC, AppGallery: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi 10, Mi Box, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 to Launch in India Today
  2. Uttar Pradesh Starts Online Registration for Stranded Migrant Workers
  3. Mi 10 Teased to Go on Sale via Amazon India; Mi Box Debut Confirmed
  4. Realme Nazro 10, Narzo 10A Arriving in India on May 11
  5. Xiaomi Mi 10 Set to Launch in India on May 8
  6. Poco F2 Pro Price, Colour Options and Design Tipped: Report
  7. The Best Apple Arcade Games You Can Play: May 2020
  8. Realme 6 Gets April 2020 Patch, Camera Improvements With New Update
  9. MIUI 12 Pilot Testing Program Comes to India, Lets You Experience New Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Parent Alphabet's Sidewalk Labs Cancels Toronto 'Smart City' Project
  2. Uber Sees Rides Recovering From Coronavirus Lows, Banks on Food-Delivery Momentum
  3. Honor 9X Pro Launching in India on May 12 With Kirin 810 SoC, AppGallery: Report
  4. Xbox Series X: First Look at New Next-Gen Games, From Dirt 5 to Assassin’s Creed
  5. Redmi K30 5G Speed Edition Launch Date Set for May 11, Quad Rear Cameras, 6GB RAM Confirmed
  6. Zoom Pushes Ahead on Security, Buying Keybase, and Reaching Pact With New York
  7. Jio to Get Rs. 11,367 Crores Investment From US-Based PE Firm Vista Equity Partners
  8. Mi 10, Mi Box, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Specifications, More
  9. Nintendo Switch Annual Sales Cross 21 Million Units, Says Animal Crossing Is Device's Fastest-Selling Game
  10. Lyft Sees Rider Demand Improving After Coronavirus Bottom, 'On Path to Profitability'
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com