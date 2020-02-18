Technology News
Honor 9X Pro, MagicBook Laptop Global Launch Set for February 24

Honor 9X Pro global variant is the first phone to come with Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) core.

Updated: 18 February 2020 19:26 IST
Honor 9X Pro is an upgraded version of the Honor 9X phone

Highlights
  • Honor 9X Pro will be launched alongside MagicBook laptop
  • There is no word regarding camera hardware of the Honor 9X Pro
  • Honor is launching the MagicBook globally for the first time

Honor has announced that it will hold the global launch of its new smartphone – the Honor 9X Pro – at an event in Barcelona, Spain on February 24. The event will be live streamed on the company's social media channels. The Huawei sub-brand has revealed that the Honor 9X Pro will be its first phone to come with the HMS (Huawei Mobile Services) core, and that it will be powered by the in-house HiSilicon Kirin 810 SoC. In addition to the Honor 9X Pro, the company will also launch the Honor MagicBook laptop, marking the first time that it is bringing a Windows 10 device to the global market.

Honor noted in its press release that its launch event will start at 6:30pm CET (11pm IST) on February 24 and will be live streamed via the company's official channels on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter, alongside its global website.

Honor President George Zhao revealed in a Facebook post that the global Honor 9X Pro will be powered by the 7nm octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 810 SoC, the same as the model that was launched in China in July last year. More notably, the global variant of the Honor 9X Pro is the company's first phone to ship with the in-house HMS (Huawei Mobile Services) core, an alternative to the GMS (Google Mobile Services) core that the company has been developing following the US trade ban preventing Huawei and Honor phones from using Google services.

As for the Honor MagicBook laptop, the company says it is “globally launching its first laptop series, Honor MagicBook” at the February 24 event. However, it is not clear if the upcoming Honor laptop is an altogether new product, or if it is just the global launch of the original Honor MagicBook laptop that was unveiled in China back in April 2018 and refreshed the next year. 

The company also launched its MagicBook Pro laptop in July last year. Earlier this year, Charles Peng, President of Honor India, told Gadgets 360 that the company will launch laptops in India soon to expand its presence. It is quite likely that the Honor MagicBook laptop that's set to go official later this month will arrive in India as well.

