Honor 9X Pro is coming to India today on Tuesday. The phone comes with a Kirin 810 SoC, has a pop-up selfie camera and 4,000mAh battery. As per a report, the phone is expected to be priced range has also been tipped. The phone was launched globally in February this year alongside Honor View 30 Pro and first became available in a few European and West Asian countries. It comes with Huawei AppGallery as it lacks Google Mobile Services and Google Play Store.

Honor confirmed the launch date of Honor 9X Pro in a tweet on Saturday. The company said, “Xcited to announce that our first #HONOR smartphone that is pre-installed with the new #AppGallery with 7nm Kirin 810 chipset - #HONOR9XPro – is coming to you on May 12th.”

Xcited to announce that our first #HONOR smartphone that is pre-installed with the new #AppGallery with 7nm Kirin 810 chipset - #HONOR9XPro – is coming to you on May 12th. #UpForXtraordinary Stay tuned for more updates. pic.twitter.com/dicV5Qx4Ke — Honor India (@HiHonorIndia) May 9, 2020

Honor 9X Pro price in India (expected)

The price of Honor 9X Pro has not been revealed yet but according to an earlier report, the phone could be priced at somewhere between Rs. 15,000-Rs. 20,000 in India. It was launched at EUR 249 (Rs. 20,400) globally. The phone has also been tipped to be sold on Flipkart. Its confirmed colour options include Midnight Black and Phantom Purple.

Honor 9X Pro specifications

Honor 9X Pro features a 6.59-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) notch-less display. It runs Android 9-based EMUI 9.1. The phone is powered by Kirin 810 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Expanding the storage using a microSD card of up to 512GB capacity is also available.

At the rear Honor 9X Pro comes with a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture and 1/2-inch CMOS sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor with f/2.4 aperture and a 120-degree ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The Honor phone also has a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie sensor having f/2.2 aperture.

Honor 9X Pro packs a 4,000mAh battery and features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well. Connectivity options include USB Type-C Port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and more. You get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor with this phone. The dimensions of Honor 9X Pro are 163.1x77.2x8.8mm and it weighs 206 grams.