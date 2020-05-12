Technology News
loading

Honor 9X Pro Launch in India Set for Today: Expected Price, Specifications, and More

Honor 9X Pro was launched globally in February.

By Prabhakar Thakur | Updated: 12 May 2020 08:00 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Honor 9X Pro Launch in India Set for Today: Expected Price, Specifications, and More

Honor 9X Pro comes with a 6.59-inch full-HD+ display

Highlights
  • Honor 9X Pro will launch in India today
  • The phone could be priced between Rs. 15,000-Rs, 20,000
  • Honor 9X Pro may go on sale via Flipkart

Honor 9X Pro is coming to India today on Tuesday. The phone comes with a Kirin 810 SoC, has a pop-up selfie camera and 4,000mAh battery. As per a report, the phone is expected to be priced range has also been tipped. The phone was launched globally in February this year alongside Honor View 30 Pro and first became available in a few European and West Asian countries. It comes with Huawei AppGallery as it lacks Google Mobile Services and Google Play Store.

Honor confirmed the launch date of Honor 9X Pro in a tweet on Saturday. The company said, “Xcited to announce that our first #HONOR smartphone that is pre-installed with the new #AppGallery with 7nm Kirin 810 chipset - #HONOR9XPro – is coming to you on May 12th.”

Honor 9X Pro price in India (expected)

The price of Honor 9X Pro has not been revealed yet but according to an earlier report, the phone could be priced at somewhere between Rs. 15,000-Rs. 20,000 in India. It was launched at EUR 249 (Rs. 20,400) globally. The phone has also been tipped to be sold on Flipkart. Its confirmed colour options include Midnight Black and Phantom Purple.

Honor 9X Pro specifications

Honor 9X Pro features a 6.59-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) notch-less display. It runs Android 9-based EMUI 9.1. The phone is powered by Kirin 810 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Expanding the storage using a microSD card of up to 512GB capacity is also available.

At the rear Honor 9X Pro comes with a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture and 1/2-inch CMOS sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor with f/2.4 aperture and a 120-degree ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The Honor phone also has a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie sensor having f/2.2 aperture.

Honor 9X Pro packs a 4,000mAh battery and features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well. Connectivity options include USB Type-C Port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and more. You get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor with this phone. The dimensions of Honor 9X Pro are 163.1x77.2x8.8mm and it weighs 206 grams.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Honor 9X Pro, Honor 9X Pro Price in India, Honor 9X Pro Specifications, Honor, Honor India
Prabhakar Thakur A news junkie and politics buff, he now talks tech. He misses the days when he used to play NFS Most Wanted and Counter-Strike non-stop with his school friends. More
Realme Phones Spotted on TENAA, 6,000mAh Battery Phone Allegedly Certified by TUV Rheinland

Related Stories

Honor 9X Pro Launch in India Set for Today: Expected Price, Specifications, and More
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Mi 10 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera Launched in India
  2. Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition With New Snapdragon 768G SoC Launched
  3. Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A With 5,000mAh Battery Debut in India
  4. How to Book Tickets on IRCTC Website, Mobile App as Trains Resume
  5. Poco F2 Pro Launch Today: Live Stream and Everything Else You Need to Know
  6. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max First Sale Set for May 12: All Details
  7. Uttar Pradesh Starts Online Registration for Stranded Migrant Workers
  8. iPhone SE (2020) to Be Available for as Low as Rs. 38,900 With This Offer
  9. Samsung Galaxy A21s Image and Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  10. Outlook to Soon Get Gmail-Like Text Prediction and a Send Later Feature
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Narzo 10 vs Realme 6: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  2. Honor 9X Pro Launch in India Set for Today: Expected Price, Specifications, and More
  3. Poco F2 Pro Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream and Everything Else You Need to Know
  4. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today via Mi.com, Amazon: Price, Specifications
  5. Realme Phones Spotted on TENAA, 6,000mAh Battery Phone Allegedly Certified by TUV Rheinland
  6. Aarogya Setu App Downloaded in 9.8 Crore Smartphones: Ajay Sawhney
  7. Google Duo Will Soon Allow Up to 32 Participants in Group Video Calls
  8. Microsoft Outlook to Soon Get Gmail-Like Text Prediction, Apart From Email Scheduling Feature
  9. Washington in Talks With Chipmakers About Building US Factories
  10. WhatsApp Web to Get Facebook Messenger Rooms Shortcut, Says Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com