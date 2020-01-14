Honor has today launched a trio of new products in India – the Honor 9X phone, the Honor Magic Watch 2 smartwatch, and the Honor Band 5i fitness band. The Honor 9X launched in India is the phone's global variant and has a different set of specifications compared to the Honor 9X phone that went official in China back in July last year. The Honor 9X packs a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel main snapper, and also sports a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. The Honor Band 5i stands out with its ability to plug in directly to a USB port for charging, eliminating the need for a separate charging apparatus. As for the Honor Magic Watch 2, it brings GPS support and can detect six common types of sleep disorders. At the event, Honor also launched the Honor Sport Pro and Honor Sport Bluetooth earphones, priced at Rs. 3,999 and Rs. 1,999 respectively.

Honor 9X price in India, availability

The Honor 9X carries a price tag of Rs. 13,999 for the base 4GB + 128GB variant, while the higher-end 6GB + 128GB model will set buyers back by Rs. 16,999. It comes in Midnight Black and Sapphire Blue colour options, and will go on sale via Flipkart starting January 19, 12am (midnight) onwards in India.

Buyers will get a limited-time discount worth Rs. 1,000 on the Honor 9X's 4GB + 128GB variant on the first day of sale. Banking offers include 10 percent discount on purchases made using an ICICI Bank credit card and Kotak Mahindra debit or credit card. This offer will be valid from January 19 to January 22, 2020.

Honor 9X specifications

Honor 9x features a triple rear camera setup and comes in two colours

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor 9X runs Android 9 Pie with the custom EMUI 9.1 skin on top. It packs a 6.59-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) display paired with 91 percent screen-to-body ratio and pixel density of 391ppi. It is powered by the in-house HiSilicon Kirin 710F SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM.

The Honor 9X's triple rear camera setup is highlighted by a 48-megapixel main shooter with an f/1.8 aperture and AIS Super Night mode support. It is assisted by an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with a 120-degree field of view, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Selfies and video calls are handled by a 16-megapixel snapper with an f/2.2 lens, housed in a pop-up camera module.

There is 128GB of onboard storage that can further be expanded via a microSD card (up to 512GB). The phone comes equipped with a 4,000mAh battery with 10W charging support via a USB Type-C port. Connectivity is handled by 4G LTE, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, A-GPS, and GLONASS, while sensors onboard are a fingerprint sensor, compass, ambient light sensor, and gravity sensor. Dimensions of the Honor 9X are 163.5 x 77.3 x 8.8mm and it tips the scales at 196.8 grams

Honor Magic Watch 2 price in India, availability

Honor Magic Watch 2 comes in 42mm and 46mm variants

The Honor Magic Watch 2's 46mm model starts at Rs. 12,999 for the Charcoal Black variant, while the Flax Brown colour option will up for grabs at Rs. 14,999. The larger 42mm model of the Honor Magic Watch 2 is priced at Rs. 11,999 for the Agate Black variant, while buyers will have to shell out Rs. 14,999 for the Sakura Gold version. Both variants of the Honor Magic Watch 2 will go on sale starting 12pm onwards on 18 January for Amazon Prime members, and January 19 onwards for regular buyers.

Honor Magic Watch 2 buyers will get a free Honor AM61 Bluetooth earphones with their purchase. This offer will kick off for Prime subscribers on January 18, while non-Prime customers can take advantage of it starting January 19 and till January 22. Other offers that are on the table are 6-month no-cost EMI plans on all credit and debit cards, and instant 10 percent discount for SBI credit card holders. Moreover, buyers can also avail Jio benefits worth Rs. 2,200 if they opt for the Rs. 249 and Rs. 349 prepaid plans. This offer will be valid starting January 19 for a span of 3 months.

Honor Magic Watch 2 specifications

The Honor Magic Watch 2 comes in 42mm and 46mm variants, and has a stainless steel build. The 42mmm model packs a round 1.2-inch AMOLED display with 390 x 390 pixels resolution, while the 46mm variant has a 1.39-inch AMOLED panel with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels. Honor Magic Watch 2 (42mm) promises up to 7 days battery life with heart rate monitoring and GPS activated, while the 46mm variant takes increases the battery longevity to 14 days.

The Honor wearable offers eight outdoor modes, seven indoor sports, virtual pace-setter, and heart rate monitoring. The Honor Magic Watch 2 offers 5ATM water resistance and comes with the support for Huawei TruSleep 2.0 technology for diagnosing six common types of sleep disorders. The Huawei TruRelax feature brings stress monitoring capability to the table, while the AI-backed Huawei TruSeen 3.5 technology is there for 24x7 heart-rate monitoring.

Honor Band 5i price in India, availability

Honor Band 5i can be plugged directly into a USB port for charging

The Honor Band 5i is priced at Rs. 1,999 and will go on sale starting 12pm on January 18 for Amazon Prime members, and January 19 for non-Prime customers. The body is black in colour, while the bands come in a variety of colours.

Honor Band 5i specifications

The Honor Band 5i sports a 0.96-inch (160x80 pixels) touch-sensitive colour display that has a capacitive button below it. It comes equipped with a 91mAh battery that is claimed to provide a mileage of up to 9 days. It packs a 3-axis inertial sensor, optical heart rate sensor, and infrared light wearing detection sensor. Connectivity is handled by Bluetooth v4.2, while 5ATM water resistance ensures that it can handle water exposure. For fitness tracking, it offers 9 sports modes, and weighs roughly 24 grams (including the wristband).

As mentioned above, the USP of Honor Band 5i is its ability to plug into a USB port for charging. It takes roughly 1.5 hours to fully charge the wearable. As for compatibility, it pairs with phones running on Android 4.4 and above, or iOS 9.0 and a later builds.

Editor's note: A previous version of this article incorrectly stated the Honor 9X will go on sale on January 20. The error is regretted.